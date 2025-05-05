Honkai Star Rail could be heading to a cyberpunk Japan, according to new leaks

While players are excited about the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab announcement, a leak on X from a reliable source, @Ubatcha1, suggests that the upcoming 4.0 patch might introduce a cyberpunk Japan-themed region. Although the developers have yet to reveal HSR version 3.3, this information has caught some players off guard.
This article further explores the Honkai Star Rail leak from @Ubatcha1 on X regarding the upcoming version 4.0 update.
Note: This article is based on leaks by @Ubatcha1 on X and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Moreover, it contains potential spoilers. Readers are advised to take each speculation mentioned in the article with a pinch of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Honkai Star Rail leak from a trustworthy source claims the developers will likely introduce a cyberpunk Japan-themed destination
According to the Honkai Star Rail leak on X by @Ubatcha1, the next destination will likely be the Edo Star. As mentioned, it is expected to feature a cyberpunk Japan-themed region. Besides the description of the destination, the leak also featured some of the supposed key characters there.
Among all the characters from the region/destination, Yae Sakura is expected to be one of the prominent ones. Her attire will likely be similar to Honkai Impact 3rd’s Yae Village arc, which is identical to traditional Japanese Miko clothing. Besides Yae Sakura, a Blade and Luocha SP could be introduced to players.
Moreover, the leaked post suggests the Blade SP could feature a Samurai theme, while the Luocha SP will supposedly be Void Archives. For more information regarding this matter, players must wait for a few patches until dataminers discover more details and post them.
Also read: Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab Archer: Path, element, and release date
Don’t forget to check out the following articles on Honkai Star Rail:
- Make Farewells More Beautiful in HSR: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materials
- HSR reveals new optimizations and features coming in 3.2 update
- Ruan Mei vs Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail 3.2: Which free 5-star character should you get?
- Best Anaxa build in HSR: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Life Should Be Cast to Flames in HSR: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materials
- Honkai: Star Rail Anaxa teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.