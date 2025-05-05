Honkai Star Rail could be heading to a cyberpunk Japan, according to new leaks

While players are excited about the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab announcement, a leak on X from a reliable source, @Ubatcha1, suggests that the upcoming 4.0 patch might introduce a cyberpunk Japan-themed region. Although the developers have yet to reveal HSR version 3.3, this information has caught some players off guard.

Ad

This article further explores the Honkai Star Rail leak from @Ubatcha1 on X regarding the upcoming version 4.0 update.

Note: This article is based on leaks by @Ubatcha1 on X and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Moreover, it contains potential spoilers. Readers are advised to take each speculation mentioned in the article with a pinch of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leak from a trustworthy source claims the developers will likely introduce a cyberpunk Japan-themed destination

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the Honkai Star Rail leak on X by @Ubatcha1, the next destination will likely be the Edo Star. As mentioned, it is expected to feature a cyberpunk Japan-themed region. Besides the description of the destination, the leak also featured some of the supposed key characters there.

Among all the characters from the region/destination, Yae Sakura is expected to be one of the prominent ones. Her attire will likely be similar to Honkai Impact 3rd’s Yae Village arc, which is identical to traditional Japanese Miko clothing. Besides Yae Sakura, a Blade and Luocha SP could be introduced to players.

Ad

Moreover, the leaked post suggests the Blade SP could feature a Samurai theme, while the Luocha SP will supposedly be Void Archives. For more information regarding this matter, players must wait for a few patches until dataminers discover more details and post them.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab Archer: Path, element, and release date

Don’t forget to check out the following articles on Honkai Star Rail:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.