Honkai Star Rail Fate/Stay Night event guide

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update has officially introduced the Fate/Stay Night event to commemorate the highly anticipated collab between the two franchises. Players can also summon Saber and copies of Archer from the limited banner. However, they will require Stellar Jades to do so, and a chunk of this currency will be rewarded upon completing the corresponding event.

Upon touching the Holy Grail, Trailblazers can participate in a series of combat challenges, which they can win using proper team compositions and buffs. This guide discusses the ins and outs of the Fate/Stay Night event in HSR.

Honkai Star Rail Fate/Stay Night event requirement and duration

The Honkai Star Rail Fate/Stay Night event titled “Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail” is available from July 11 to August 11, 2025. The game lets you access the contents early via the Finality's Vision feature without completing the required missions.

That said, we recommend wrapping up the Fate/Night in Dreamland Trailblaze Continuance mission to keep up with the story leading to the Holy Grail.

Now, Lancer will be waiting at the Radiant Feldspar vessel in Penacony. Talk to him to initiate the event.

How to complete the Honkai Star Rail Fate/Stay Night event

The Fate/Stay Night event consists of a series of battles tagged as the Holy Grail War. Pick a stage and create a team to face off against the enemies in a knockout battle. Complete each trial to progress to the next one.

Upgrade Pieces to maximize your team's damage (Image via HoYoverse)

After each battle, you will earn some tokens, which can be used to purchase Pieces. They are essentially stage buffs that will enhance your character’s combat potential.

The Pieces roll with unique effects, and the ones from the same class can be merged to unlock additional effects. Your objective should be to stack Pieces that align with your team to eventually unlock the Bond effect. Buffs offered by the Bond effect are stronger, which will aid your characters, particularly in the highest difficulty of the trial.

Use the reset button to find the required Pieces and sell them if the buffs aren’t of any use. Doing so will completely refund the tokens and experience points.

Pick up a buff from the Command Spells (Image via HoYoverse)

The Noble Phantasms and Command Spells are other means of buffing your team during the Holy Grail War. You can find Noble Phantasms in trials with higher Corruption Levels. They are akin to Curious, meaning they feature a wide range of effects. Some Noble Phantasms enable your team to inflict True DMG, while others can summon the Fate characters.

Command Spells also unlock after completing battles. You can use them to buff your teams or acquire more Pieces.

Complete the event to earn the following rewards:

Stellar Jade x1,400

Self-Modeling Resin x1

Tracks of Destiny x2

Relic Remains x400

Traveler's Guide x38

Lost Crystal x75

Lupitoxin Sawteeth x42

800,000 Credits

