Best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Emiya has been summoned to fight another Holy Grail War, and eager Masters might want to know what the best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail is so that they can decimate the foes on the battlefield with him. You will be able to obtain him for free by logging in during the HSR x Fate/ Stay Night collaboration event, but keep in mind that after the event ends, you will be unable to claim him.

This article will cover the best Archer Build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Archer Relics in Honkai Star Rail

Relics

Genius of Brilliant Stars

Scholar Lost in Erudition

Best Relic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)

Genius of Brilliant Stars is a Quantum set that allows Archer to deal the most damage. It allows you to ignore 10% Defense of the target, and if the enemy has a Quantum weakness, you can ignore 10% more.

Scholar Lost in Erudition is your second-best choice as it increases skill and ultimate damage and gives you a bonus Crit Rate.

Ornament Set

Rutilent Arena

Inert Salsotto

Space Sealing Station

Anything that can buff your skill, follow-ups, and ultimate works well on Archer. The Rutilent Arena set works the best, followed by Inert Salsotto and Space Sealing Station.

Best Lightcones for Archer in Honkai Star Rail

To complete your Archer build in Honkai Star Rail, you will need to carefully select which option works the best for him.

The Hell where Ideals Burn

Baptism of Pure Thought

Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Swordplay

The Hell where Ideals Burn is Archer's best Light Cone. You can obtain it for free during version 3.4 by completing 200 pulls on any banner during the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/ Stay Night collab. But in case you are a free-to-play player, Cruising in the Stellar Sea is the next best option if you lack premium options.

Best Archer stats in Honkai Star Rail

Main stats

Relic Body: CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (Depending on what stat you need)

CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (Depending on what stat you need) Relic Boots: SPD

SPD Planar Orb: Wind DMG Bonus/ATK%

Wind DMG Bonus/ATK% Planar Rope: ATK%

Sub stats

ATK%

CRIT DMG

CRIT Rate

SPD

For the traces upgrade, focus on the following:

Skill＞Ultimate＞Talent＞Basic Attack

Best teams for Archer in Honkai Star Rail

The best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail is incomplete without finding the right teammates for him.

Sparkle, Cipher, Aventurine

Sparkle, Silverwolf, Aventurine

Hanya, Gallagher Remembrance Trailblazer

Archer's Ascension and Trace materials

Materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)

Below you can find all the materias that you need to fully upgrade him.

Darkveil Moonlight 65x

Extinguished Core 56x

Glimmering Core 71x

Squirming Core 73x

Meteoric Bullet 18x

Destined Expiration 69x

Countertemporal Shot 139x

Guardian’s Lament 12x

Tracks of Destiny 8x

Keep in mind that Archer will be available for free till the end of the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/ Stay Night collaboration, which will last till version 3.6.

