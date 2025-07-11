Best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Emiya has been summoned to fight another Holy Grail War, and eager Masters might want to know what the best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail is so that they can decimate the foes on the battlefield with him. You will be able to obtain him for free by logging in during the HSR x Fate/ Stay Night collaboration event, but keep in mind that after the event ends, you will be unable to claim him.
Best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail
Best Archer Relics in Honkai Star Rail
Relics
- Genius of Brilliant Stars
- Scholar Lost in Erudition
Genius of Brilliant Stars is a Quantum set that allows Archer to deal the most damage. It allows you to ignore 10% Defense of the target, and if the enemy has a Quantum weakness, you can ignore 10% more.
Scholar Lost in Erudition is your second-best choice as it increases skill and ultimate damage and gives you a bonus Crit Rate.
Ornament Set
- Rutilent Arena
- Inert Salsotto
- Space Sealing Station
Anything that can buff your skill, follow-ups, and ultimate works well on Archer. The Rutilent Arena set works the best, followed by Inert Salsotto and Space Sealing Station.
Best Lightcones for Archer in Honkai Star Rail
To complete your Archer build in Honkai Star Rail, you will need to carefully select which option works the best for him.
- The Hell where Ideals Burn
- Baptism of Pure Thought
- Cruising in the Stellar Sea
- Swordplay
The Hell where Ideals Burn is Archer's best Light Cone. You can obtain it for free during version 3.4 by completing 200 pulls on any banner during the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/ Stay Night collab. But in case you are a free-to-play player, Cruising in the Stellar Sea is the next best option if you lack premium options.
Best Archer stats in Honkai Star Rail
Main stats
- Relic Body: CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (Depending on what stat you need)
- Relic Boots: SPD
- Planar Orb: Wind DMG Bonus/ATK%
- Planar Rope: ATK%
Sub stats
- ATK%
- CRIT DMG
- CRIT Rate
- SPD
For the traces upgrade, focus on the following:
- Skill＞Ultimate＞Talent＞Basic Attack
Best teams for Archer in Honkai Star Rail
The best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail is incomplete without finding the right teammates for him.
- Sparkle, Cipher, Aventurine
- Sparkle, Silverwolf, Aventurine
- Hanya, Gallagher Remembrance Trailblazer
Archer's Ascension and Trace materials
Below you can find all the materias that you need to fully upgrade him.
- Darkveil Moonlight 65x
- Extinguished Core 56x
- Glimmering Core 71x
- Squirming Core 73x
- Meteoric Bullet 18x
- Destined Expiration 69x
- Countertemporal Shot 139x
- Guardian’s Lament 12x
- Tracks of Destiny 8x
Keep in mind that Archer will be available for free till the end of the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/ Stay Night collaboration, which will last till version 3.6.
