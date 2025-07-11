  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jul 11, 2025 03:58 GMT
Best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail
Archer is a limited time 5-star collaboration character (Image via HoYoverse)

Emiya has been summoned to fight another Holy Grail War, and eager Masters might want to know what the best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail is so that they can decimate the foes on the battlefield with him. You will be able to obtain him for free by logging in during the HSR x Fate/ Stay Night collaboration event, but keep in mind that after the event ends, you will be unable to claim him.

Ad

This article will cover the best Archer Build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Archer Build Guide

Best Light Cones

- The Hell where Ideals Burn

- Baptism of Pure Thought

- Cruising in the Stellar Sea

- Swordplay

Best Relic sets

- 4-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars

- 4-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition

Best Planar Ornament sets

- Rutilent Arena

- Space Sealing Station

- Inert Salsotto

Main stats

- Relic Body: CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (Depending on what stat you need)

- Relic Boots: SPD

- Planar Orb: Quantum DMG Bonus/ATK%

- Planar Rope: ATK%

Sub-stats

- SPD

- CRIT DMG

- CRIT Rate

- ATK%

Best team compositions

- Sparkle, Cipher, Aventurine

- Sparkle, Silverwolf, Aventurine

- Hanya, Gallagher Remembrance Trailblazer

Ascension and Trace materials

- Darkveil Moonlight 65x

- Extinguished Core 56x

- Glimmering Core 71x

- Squirming Core 73x

- Meteoric Bullet 18x

- Destined Expiration 69x

- Countertemporal Shot 139x

- Guardian’s Lament 12x

- Tracks of Destiny 8x

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Best Archer Relics in Honkai Star Rail

Relics

  • Genius of Brilliant Stars
  • Scholar Lost in Erudition
Best Relic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)
Best Relic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)

Genius of Brilliant Stars is a Quantum set that allows Archer to deal the most damage. It allows you to ignore 10% Defense of the target, and if the enemy has a Quantum weakness, you can ignore 10% more.

Ad

Scholar Lost in Erudition is your second-best choice as it increases skill and ultimate damage and gives you a bonus Crit Rate.

Ornament Set

  • Rutilent Arena
  • Inert Salsotto
  • Space Sealing Station

Anything that can buff your skill, follow-ups, and ultimate works well on Archer. The Rutilent Arena set works the best, followed by Inert Salsotto and Space Sealing Station.

Best Lightcones for Archer in Honkai Star Rail

To complete your Archer build in Honkai Star Rail, you will need to carefully select which option works the best for him.

Ad
  • The Hell where Ideals Burn
  • Baptism of Pure Thought
  • Cruising in the Stellar Sea
  • Swordplay

The Hell where Ideals Burn is Archer's best Light Cone. You can obtain it for free during version 3.4 by completing 200 pulls on any banner during the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/ Stay Night collab. But in case you are a free-to-play player, Cruising in the Stellar Sea is the next best option if you lack premium options.

Best Archer stats in Honkai Star Rail

Main stats

Ad
  • Relic Body: CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (Depending on what stat you need)
  • Relic Boots: SPD
  • Planar Orb: Wind DMG Bonus/ATK%
  • Planar Rope: ATK%

Sub stats

  • ATK%
  • CRIT DMG
  • CRIT Rate
  • SPD

For the traces upgrade, focus on the following:

  • Skill＞Ultimate＞Talent＞Basic Attack

Best teams for Archer in Honkai Star Rail

The best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail is incomplete without finding the right teammates for him.

Ad
  • Sparkle, Cipher, Aventurine
  • Sparkle, Silverwolf, Aventurine
  • Hanya, Gallagher Remembrance Trailblazer

Archer's Ascension and Trace materials

Materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)
Materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)

Below you can find all the materias that you need to fully upgrade him.

Ad
  • Darkveil Moonlight 65x
  • Extinguished Core 56x
  • Glimmering Core 71x
  • Squirming Core 73x
  • Meteoric Bullet 18x
  • Destined Expiration 69x
  • Countertemporal Shot 139x
  • Guardian’s Lament 12x
  • Tracks of Destiny 8x

Keep in mind that Archer will be available for free till the end of the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/ Stay Night collaboration, which will last till version 3.6.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications