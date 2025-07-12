Is Saber worth getting in Honkai Star Rail?

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab rolled out on July 11, 2025, and it has introduced Saber to the playable roster. Also known as Artoria Pendragon, she has joined the Wind roster, treading on the Destruction Path, which gives her access to massive AoE damage. Saber is a DPS character who can nuke targets using the Core Resonance mechanism that significantly increases her damage output during combat.
At the outset, Saber isn’t necessarily a must-pull unless you need a front-runner for the team. However, she is a freakishly strong companion you shouldn't overlook. This article further analyzes Saber’s strengths and weaknesses in HSR to justify her pull value.
Note: This article is highly subjective and solely relies on the author's opinion.
Should you pull for Saber in Honkai Star Rail?
As specified, Saber isn’t a must-pull character from the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab, as the game is saturated with powerful DPS units, with more to come in the future. However, we cannot neglect her strengths and raw damage output as a front-runner. You should definitely summon her if you’ve skipped Phainon or any other DPS ranking at the top of the meta.
Saber brings a typical hypercarry playstyle into the combat. She can take multiple actions with the help of support units and can deal consistent damage every turn. All of her abilities, including the Enhanced Basic Attack, generate a resource called Core Resonance, which drastically improves her combat potential.
To be precise, the Core Resonance increases Saber’s skill DMG and grants her CRIT DMG. She can consume the charges to launch an extra instance of her skills and regenerate a chunk of her energy. Furthermore, she can inflict massive Wind DMG to targets with her Ultimate ability.
Saber can tackle any endgame content with multiple enemy waves with her adequate kit. She also boasts a beginner-friendly playstyle and team requirements. The only factors holding her back are overdependence on support units and a saturated roster of powerful characters.
Moreover, players have already received Archer for free and can summon Phainon. Hence, it will be wise to hold onto the Stellar Jades and not summon Saber. The Fate banner will expire by the end of version 3.6, so Trailblazers have some time to decide whether they should get Saber.
