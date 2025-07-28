Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes release date and countdown

By Argha Halder
Published Jul 28, 2025 14:52 GMT
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes release date (Image via HoYoverse)
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes release date (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse announced the release date and time of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program broadcast, which will disclose details of the upcoming update. In the live telecast, the hosts will reveal three codes that can be redeemed for various in-game material, including Stellar Jades. These codes can be redeemed in many ways, as usual.

This article takes a look at the release date of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes. Moreover, a universal countdown has been added below, allowing players to easily track the special program's start time.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream redeem codes release date and time explored

The three redeem codes will be released when the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program premieres on August 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8)/11:30 am UTC. After a certain time, the hosts will showcase three codes, one at a time, to the viewers. Due to timezone differences, the program's start time will depend on your region.

Below, we have the starting date and time of the HSR 3.5 livestream across all regions:

America

Date and TimeTimezone
August 2, 2025, at 4:30 AMPacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)
August 2, 2025, at 5:30 AMMountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)
August 2, 2025, at 6:30 AMCentral Daylight Time (UTC-5)
August 2, 2025, at 7:30 AMEastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Europe

Date and TimeTimezone
August 2, 2025, at 12:30 PMWestern European Summer Time (UTC+1)
August 2, 2025, at 1:30 PMCentral European Summer Time (UTC+2)
August 2, 2025, at 2:30 PMEastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)
Asia

Date and TimeTimezone
August 2, 2025, at 5:00 PMIndian Standard Time (UTC+5:30)
August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PMChina Standard Time (UTC+8)
August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PMPhilippine Standard Time (UTC+8)
August 2, 2025, at 8:30 PMJapan Standard Time (UTC+9)
Countdown

The countdown below showcases the time left for the HSR version 3.5 special program. The broadcast will commence immediately after the timer ends.

Different ways to redeem HSR codes

In Honkai Star Rail, players can redeem a code using one of the two available methods:

In-game

The Redemption Code option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
The Redemption Code option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
  • Open Honkai Star Rail.
  • Once the game starts, pause it and click on the three dots. Doing so will open up a pop-up window, where you can see the “Redemption Code” option.
  • Click on the button, paste/type the code in the blank space, and hit the “Confirm” button.
Official website

The official website (Image via HoYoverse)
The official website (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Go to the official Honkai Star Rail website and log in to your HoYoverse account.
  • Choose the server you play the game on if it's not already selected.
  • Paste/type the livestream code in.
  • Hit the “Redeem” button to finish the procedure.
After redeeming the first code, follow the same process for the next two.

