Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes release date and countdown

HoYoverse announced the release date and time of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program broadcast, which will disclose details of the upcoming update. In the live telecast, the hosts will reveal three codes that can be redeemed for various in-game material, including Stellar Jades. These codes can be redeemed in many ways, as usual.This article takes a look at the release date of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream codes. Moreover, a universal countdown has been added below, allowing players to easily track the special program's start time.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream redeem codes release date and time exploredThe three redeem codes will be released when the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program premieres on August 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8)/11:30 am UTC. After a certain time, the hosts will showcase three codes, one at a time, to the viewers. Due to timezone differences, the program's start time will depend on your region.Below, we have the starting date and time of the HSR 3.5 livestream across all regions:AmericaDate and TimeTimezoneAugust 2, 2025, at 4:30 AMPacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)August 2, 2025, at 5:30 AMMountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)August 2, 2025, at 6:30 AMCentral Daylight Time (UTC-5)August 2, 2025, at 7:30 AMEastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)EuropeDate and TimeTimezoneAugust 2, 2025, at 12:30 PMWestern European Summer Time (UTC+1)August 2, 2025, at 1:30 PMCentral European Summer Time (UTC+2)August 2, 2025, at 2:30 PMEastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)AsiaDate and TimeTimezoneAugust 2, 2025, at 5:00 PMIndian Standard Time (UTC+5:30)August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PMChina Standard Time (UTC+8)August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PMPhilippine Standard Time (UTC+8)August 2, 2025, at 8:30 PMJapan Standard Time (UTC+9)CountdownThe countdown below showcases the time left for the HSR version 3.5 special program. The broadcast will commence immediately after the timer ends.Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leakDifferent ways to redeem HSR codesIn Honkai Star Rail, players can redeem a code using one of the two available methods:In-gameThe Redemption Code option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)Open Honkai Star Rail.Once the game starts, pause it and click on the three dots. Doing so will open up a pop-up window, where you can see the "Redemption Code" option.Click on the button, paste/type the code in the blank space, and hit the "Confirm" button.Official websiteThe official website (Image via HoYoverse)Go to the official Honkai Star Rail website and log in to your HoYoverse account.Choose the server you play the game on if it's not already selected.Paste/type the livestream code in.Hit the "Redeem" button to finish the procedure.After redeeming the first code, follow the same process for the next two.