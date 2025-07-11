Honkai Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

Saber, also known as Artoria Pendragon, was introduced in Honkai Star Rail via the Fate collaboration. She is a powerful DPS from the Wind attribute who treads on the Destruction Path to unleash massive damage in an AoE. Moreover, she excels with a basic team consisting of two support units and a healer. As such, many players will want to summon and build her.

This article discusses the best setups for Saber in HSR.

Best Saber teams in Honkai Star Rail

1) Saber+ Sunday+ Robin+ Huohuo

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s Saber is a hypercarry DPS that excels with two support units on the team. Sunday, being her best companion, offers more energy regeneration. This will allow Saber to frequently use her Ultimate and Enhanced Basic Attack, generating more Core Resonance in the process. Sunday can also increase Artoria’s damage output by boosting her critical stats and advancing her actions.

Robin is the second Harmony character capable of providing different buffs, like her brother, Sunday. She can also offer ATK, DMG, and CRIT DMG buffs to an ally. Additionally, Robin can cast her Ultimate to advance the entire team's turn, which will further leverage more Core Resonance generation.

Huohuo can replenish all allies' health and increase their energy regeneration. Needless to say, Saber can take turns frequently with this premium team composition.

2) Saber+ Sunday+ Tribbie+ Hyacine

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Another premium team for Saber includes Sunday, Tribbie, and Hyacine. The latter three boast powerful support capabilities, which could drastically improve the front runner’s combat potential.

Sunday can advance her action forward while granting some additional enhancements. In contrast, Tribbie can make targets vulnerable to incoming damage by trapping them in a domain. Her skill can further increase all ally targets' All-Type RES PEN, enabling their attacks to ignore the enemy’s defense.

Tribbie can also deal massive damage with her follow-up attacks and HP buff from Hyacine. The latter is a hybrid healer from the Remembrance Path.

3) Saber+ Tingyun+ Remembrance Trailblazers+ Gallagher

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

You can even build Saber’s team with accessible characters like Tingyun, Remembrance Trailblazer, and Gallagher. This free-to-play setup boasts all the crucial support units that can bolster the front runner’s combat potential.

Tingyun can increase Saber’s ATK and energy regeneration, allowing her to frequently activate Ultimate, which nukes multiple targets.

Remembrance Trailblazers can advance Saber’s action forward and boost her critical stats, ensuring that she can be effective during her turn. They also inflict True DMG, which ignores a target’s resistance.

Gallagher can heal all allies and gives access to some Abundance Light Cones that increase an ally’s energy regeneration.

