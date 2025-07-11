Honkai Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

The best Archer teams in Honkai Star Rail must comprise characters who can help him generate skill points and buff damage output. Thankfully, the game has several support units that can cater to these requirements. Archer relies on his enhanced skill and ultimate ability to unleash single-target nukes.

For those building him in Honkai Star Rail, this article discusses his best teams.

Best Archer teams in Honkai Star Rail

1) Archer+ Sparkles+ Cipher+ Hyacine

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s Archer is a powerful DPS unit who specializes in nuking targets with enhanced abilities that consume two skill points instead of one. Therefore, he requires support units that can increase his SPD and generate those missing skill points within the limited number of turns.

Sparkles is the only Harmont unit that serves these requirements and can further buff Archer's damage output. On the other hand, Cipher can make targets vulnerable to incoming attacks and nuke them with true damage. As for Hyacine, she is a hybrid support with the ability to heal allies and deal damage.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab duration, characters, and light cones

2) Archer+ Sunday+ Silver Wolf+ Galagher

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Another premium team composition for Archer in HSR employs Sunday and Silver Wolf in the support role.

Sunday is a potent 5-star character from the Harmony Path who can offer several buffs to a designated ally. He can boost damage, advance action, and increase CRIT DMG.

In contrast, Silver Wolf excels at debuffing targets, making them susceptible to incoming damage. She can implant weaknesses and reduce the enemy’s defense, enabling Archer to deal additional damage.

Meanwhile, Gallagher can be tasked with healing allies and generating skill points.

Also read: New BP Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 3.4

3) Archer+ Hanya+ Remembrance Trailblazer+ Galagher

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

One of Archer’s strengths is that he synergizes with unconventional support units like Hanya, who is also a 4-star character.

Like Sparkles, Hanya has the ability to recover Skill Points and can further buff an ally’s damage. Archer will receive bonus ATK and SPD once Hanya activates her Ultimate.

Not to forget, Archer can attack targets with the Burden mark for additional damage. He will also receive additional buffs from the Remembrance Trailblazers. The latter can advance his action forward and increase his critical stats. Remembrance Trailblazer also boasts a skill point-positive kit and can inflict True DMG, which ignores the enemy’s resistance and boasts.

This free-to-play team also assigns Gallagher to the sustain department. He is a solid, accessible character who can frequently generate skill points.

