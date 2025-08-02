Honkai Star Rail 3.5 release date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has officially announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 release window following the latest livestream event. The patch releasing on August 13, 2025, is set to bring in a fresh story quest from Amphoreus, alongside new characters. The developers have also announced the upcoming banners, events, and maps featured in the next update.This article further discusses the HSR 3.5 global release schedule for major regions and shares a countdown to track the update.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 release schedule and countdownHonkai Star Rail 3.5 will be released globally on August 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will be preceded by a five-hour maintenance, which will be announced soon. The patch will usher in several new content, including character banners and events that players would want to track.Since the update will roll out simultaneously across all servers, the date and time may vary based on the Trailblazer's location. In that case, they can refer to the following list, which contains the version 3.5 release schedule across major regions:America (August 12, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (August 13, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (August 13, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmReaders might also want to check out the countdown below, which actively displays the time until the HSR 3.5 update goes live:What’s new in version 3.5?The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream has unveiled all the contents featured in the next patch. Here’s what the update has in store:New banners featuring Hysilens and Cerydra, along with their signature Light Cones.Kafka and Silver Wolf will be featured as rerun characters on the version 3.5 banners.“Before Their Deaths” Trailblaze Continuance will further the narrative of Amphoreus.The story will also introduce the “Warbling Shores” Styxia map.Chrysis Maze Grand Restaurant, Old Brews &amp; New Friends, and other events will be available in the update for players to earn free rewards.After the update, Trailblazers will encounter new enemies like the Theoros: Lygus.Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.