Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

An array of content will be released in this HoYoverse title during the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update. The developers revealed the upcoming content in the recent Special Program livestream. Players will get to continue the Amphoreus questline when the update drops. Moreover, two new characters, Hysilens and Cerydra, will be added to the playable units roster when the update drops on August 13, 2025.

This article summarizes every important detail from the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream.

Exploring the key details of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program

New characters

Hysilens (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, two new playable characters will debut during the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update. These units are Hysilens and Cerydra. The former will be released first, and the latter will debut in the second half.

New Light Cones

Three new Light Cones will be making their way into the title during the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update:

Why Does the Ocean Sing

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood

The Forever Victual

New gacha banners

Hysilens banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the characters and Light Cone that can be acquired during the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 banners:

First half

characters

5-star: Hysilens and Kafka.

4-star: Asta, Arlan, and Hook.

Light Cones

5-star: Why Does the Ocean Sing and Patience Is All You Need.

4-star: Eyes of the Prey, Poised to Bloom, and Indelible Promise.

Second half

Characters

5-star: Cerydra and Silver Wolf.

4-star: Sampo, Dan Heng, and Qingque.

Light Cones

5-star: Epoch Etched in Golden Blood and Incessant Rain.

4-star: The Birth of the Self, Swordplay, and Good Night and Sleep Well.

New story mission and map

As per the custom, a Trailblaze Continuance mission “Before Their Deaths” will become available alongside the HSR version 3.5 patch. Besides that, a fresh playable map, "Warbling Shores" Styxia, will be accessible in version 3.5.

New events

The Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 update will feature various events, including a flagship one. Some are Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant, Gift of Odyssey, Old Brews & New Friends, and more. Players will be able to earn various in-game rewards, such as Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, Self-Modeling Resin, and more, by completing these limited-time events.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream redeem codes

During the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 livestream, HoYoverse revealed three redeemable codes that will grant players various rewards. Since they will be available for a limited time, Trailblazers are advised to claim them as soon as possible:

TB2NPKQ8USKF : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits CT2N72RRUAJK : 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide

: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide YA37N29RUSJ7: 100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined Aether

