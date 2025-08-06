Is Hysilens' signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.5?

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.5, Hysilens and her signature Light Cone will become available in the limited-time gacha banners. During the first half of the update, players can use Stellar Jades they saved up to roll for the 5-star LC, alongside the character. Since Trailblazers have limited resources to pull in the banners, they might wonder if Hysilens’ signature Light Cone is worth getting.In Honkai Star Rail 3.5, players can consider pulling Why Does the Ocean Sing, especially if they are doing the same for Hysilens. The following section details why Trailblazers should pull for this 5-star gear.Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.Exploring why players should pull for Hysilens’ signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.5Before we go over the details on why players should pull Hysilens’ signature Light Cone, let’s take a look at the effects it can grant at Superimposition Level 1:Solo: Increases the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate by 40%. When an enemy target becomes afflicted with a debuff applied by the wearer, there is an 80% base chance for them to be afflicted with the ‘Enthrallment’ effect, lasting for 3 turns. Effects of the same type cannot stack. While affected by ‘Enthrallment,’ each debuff applied by the wearer on the target increases the target’s DoT taken by 5%, stacking up to 6 times. When attacked by an ally target, increases the attacker’s SPD by 10% for 3 turns. When the wearer is knocked down, it removes all ‘Enthrallment.’If you are rolling for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail 3.5, then Why Does the Ocean Sing is a must pull. The weapon can easily enhance the effects of her abilities and boost her fighting prowess substantially. Since Hysilens excels in the DoT playstyle, the 5-star item boosts the amount of damage the adversaries will receive from DoT debuffs.Besides Hysilens, other DoT characters can also utilize this Light Cone to its full potential. While Kafka can use this LC, it's better to use it on characters that usually plant DoT debuffs, such as Black Swan. It will help her boost the main DPS units’ damage by a significant amount and boost her allies’ SPD whenever they attack the opponents affected by the “Enthrallment” state. This makes Why Does the Ocean Sing a strong Light Cone for most DoT characters.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this title.