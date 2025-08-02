Similar to most updates, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch will be divided into two phases. As usual, each half will feature its character and Light Cone banners. During the HSR version 3.5 special program livestream, the hosts revealed the first half’s banner information to the viewers. Now, players know which 5 and 4-stars will be featured throughout the phase.
This article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 first half banners and Light Cones.
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 first half characters, explored
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Unlike the ongoing patch, the first phase of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update will feature two 5-star and three 4-star characters. Among the two 5-star units, one will be a rerun that already exists in the title. The other is the newest Physical character, Hysilens, who will join the Nihility roster right after her release.
Both 5-stars will become available alongside version 3.5 since the first half always commences when the patch releases. All characters that will be available throughout the first half of the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 patch are as follows:
- 5-stars: Hysilens (new) and Kafka (rerun).
- 4-stars: Hook, Arlan, and Asta.
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 first half Light Cones, explored
With the characters, two 5-star Light Cones (LCs) will be available during the first half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.5. One of the LCs is Hysilens’ weapon, Why Does Ocean Sing, while the other one is Kafka’s signature. Although the latter unit has been buffed, she can still effectively use the LC’s power.
The following are the Light Cones that Trailblazers can get during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.5:
- 5-stars: Why Does the Ocean Sing (new) and Patience Is All You Need (rerun).
- 4-stars: Indelible Promise, Eyes of the Prey, and Poised to Bloom.
Check the following section for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:
- Best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Honkai Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- Honkai Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- New Honkai Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.