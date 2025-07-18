Honkai Star Rail Hysilens ascension and trace materials leaked

Hysilens is an upcoming 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail, who hails from the Nihlity Path and wields the Physical element. She is presumably a dead Chrysos Heir who bears the Ocean's Coreflame. With the game heading to version 3.5, credible third-party websites like Hakush.in have updated information regarding the character's ascension requirements.
This article further discusses the Hysilens' materials in HSR, according to the leaks.
Hysilens ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks
The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 drip marketing campaign confirms Hysilens’ arrival in the upcoming patch. Those planning to summon her can start farming some of the ascension and trace materials ahead of time. Here are all the resources required to increase Hysilen’s level and trace in HSR, per the leaks from Hakush.in:
Ascension materials
- Invasive Clot x65
- Fear-Stomped Flesh x15
- Courage-Torn Chest x15
- Glory-Aspersed Torso x15
- 308,000 Credits
Trace materials
- 3 Million Credits
- Weekly Boss material x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
- Fear-Stomped Flesh x41
- Courage-Torn Chest x56
- Glory-Aspersed Torso x58
- Fiery Spirit X18
- Starfire Essence X69
- Heaven Incinerator x139
As is the case with every character in the game, you must spend roughly 290x Traveler’s Guide to ascend Hysilens to level 90. Doing so will increase her base stats.
Where to find Hysilens’ potential materials in Honkai Star Rail
Fear-Stomped Flesh/ Courage-Torn Chest/ Glory-Aspersed Torso
Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso are different rarities of the same ascension material required by Hysilens. They are dropped by enemies from the Titankin faction. The Divergent and Simulated Universes are the alternate sources of the ascension material.
Fiery Spirit/ Starfire Essence/ Heaven Incinerator
Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence, and Heaven Incinerator are used to level up Traces of Nihility characters. You can obtain different rarities of the resource via the Bud of Nihility Crimson Calyx located on the second floor of the Alchemy Commission. If you have a sufficient amount of low-rarity materials, you can also craft the Starfire Essence and Heaven Incinerator from the Omni-Synthesizer.
Invasive Clot
Invasive Clot is an ascension material exclusive to the Physical characters, including Hysilens. To obtain it, you must defeat the Black Tide’s Corroded Daemon within the Shape of Deepsheaf Stagnant Shadow. You can find the domain on the third floor of “Dragonbone City,” Styxia.
