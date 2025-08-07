Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos release date and time

Ahead of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update’s release, developer HoYoverse has revealed the schedule of the upcoming end-game activity refreshes. Such refreshes allow Trailblazers to try out their best characters and builds. Moreover, completing these activities will grant them a decent amount of Stellar Jade that they can save for upcoming characters, such as Evernight or Dan Heng Permansor Terrae.This article goes over the dates and times of Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Apocaptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos refreshes.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos refresh dates and times, exploredAll three end-game activities, Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos, will receive a refresh in Honkai Star Rail 3.5, resetting all players’ progress. This will allow Trailblazers to challenge the activities again and get various materials such as Traveler’s Guide and Stellar Jade.Here is when each end-game activity refreshes in Honkai Star Rail 3.5:Apocalyptic ShadowAfter the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update drops, Apocalyptic Shadow is scheduled to refresh first on August 18, 2025, at 4 pm (server time). The upcoming challenge is titled “Lupine Warhead,” which will feature Hoolay and Feixiao as the bosses.The first node of the upcoming Apocalyptic Shadow challenge will feature Hoolay, while players must fight Feixiao in the second one. Besides that, the developers also showcased the node buffs that Trailblazers can equip before starting a stage.Pure FictionThe Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 Pure Fiction is named “Subjective Narrative.” When the current one expires, Subjective Narrative will go live on September 1, 2025, at 4 pm (server time). Like most Pure Fiction challenges, this upcoming one will feature a set of enemies in each node.The first node of Subjective Narrative will feature Guardian Shadow and The Ascended as the main bosses. As for the second node, players will fight Bronya and Flame Reaver.Memory of ChaosMemory of Chaos will be the last end-game activity to get a refresh in Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 on September 15, 2025, at 4 pm (server time). After the refresh, all 12 stages will be reset, and players can complete them again to get various rewards.When Trailblazers challenge the 11th stage, they will fight against Hoolay and Lance of Fury. Similarly, the 12th stage will feature Gepard and Theoros: Lygus.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to the title.