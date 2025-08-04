Recently, Memory of Chaos, an end-game activity, was refreshed in Honkai Star Rail 3.4. Now, the activity features a new set of enemies that Trailblazers must defeat to acquire rewards. Since players can get a decent amount of Stellar Jade along with various other in-game materials from this activity, they may wonder which are the best teams for it.

This article lists the best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Memory of Chaos.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Teams players should use to clear Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Memory of Chaos

Saber, Sunday, Remembrance Trailblazer, and Luocha/Huohuo

Saber (Image via HoYoverse)

Since enemies are weak to the Wind Element on Floor 12, this Saber hypercarry team will be extremely effective when clearing Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Memory of Chaos. Artoria can easily nuke enemies with her abilities, as they hold exceptional firepower.

Moreover, with the help of Sunday and Remembrance Trailblazer’s buffs, her outgoing damage will increase significantly, allowing players to finish the first stage in one or even zero cycles.

Meanwhile, Luocha/Huohuo can ensure DPS and support characters don’t get knocked down from the enemy’s attacks. Their constant healing capabilities are essential in the high-level floors, as the adversaries hit hard.

Blade, Tribbie, Remembrance MC, and Hyacine

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail 3.4, Blade has become an exceptionally strong character. He can now deal a significant amount of damage and be paired with meta-defining support characters, such as Tribbie, Remembrance MC, and Hyacine. Teaming him up with them works wonders, as this Stellaron Hunter can deal an absurd amount of damage to enemies with every hit.

Tribbie’s RES PEN buffs come in handy when Blade is engaged in a fight, while RMC’s CRIT buffs allow him to deal even more damage with his abilities. Meanwhile, Hyacine and her memosprite, Ica, make sure Blade’s HP doesn’t reach zero since he is the sole DPS of the team. If he goes down, you’ll have to restart the floor.

Phainon, Robin, Ruan Mei, and Bronya

Phainon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lastly, another composition you must build to tackle Floor 12 of Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Memory of Chaos is this Phainon sustainless hypercarry team. Although this team doesn’t feature a healer/sustainer, the amount of damage Phainon can deal makes up for it. When this Physical DPS unit triggers his Ultimate, he deploys a unique territory that he and the enemy can stay in.

Moreover, during the ultimate, Phainon regenerates HP when dealing damage; hence, he can easily survive without healers. Here, Bronya plays an important role since her kit’s action advancement feature helps Phainon accumulate Coreflames, helping him trigger his Ultimate quickly.

On the other hand, Ruan Mei can boost Phainon's damage with her All-Type RES PEN buff, while Robin can consistently boost his ATK with her Ultimate. When all of the DMG buffs are stacked together, Phainon can deal absurd damage to Aventurine.

Tips for Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Memory of Chaos

Unlike other Memory of Chaos cycles, this one is quite straightforward. Hence, players can easily complete the high-level floors. In the first stage of Floor 12, defeat the Aurumation Gatekeeper and Howling Casket as quickly as you can to start fighting Svarog. Since you need to defeat them in as few turns as possible, we recommend not wasting any Skill Points.

As for the second stage of Floor 12, you just need to defeat Aventurine and some Blade Tide enemies. Using the above-mentioned Phainon team, make sure to grant all the buffs to him before activating his Ultimate. Then, use his abilities inside the territory to nuke Aventurine. Follow this pattern until you defeat him.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this gacha title.

