Honkai Star Rail Phainon teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

The best Phainon teams in Honkai Star Rail will generally consist of characters who can help him in gaining Coreflame Stacks easily. He can gain these by being the target of any ally skills, when enemies attack him, or when he uses his skills. As you can expect, this makes his team quite flexible, as you can mostly run two Harmony support characters alongside him.

Ad

This article will cover the best Phainon team setups as of Honkai Star Rail version 3.4.

Best Phainon teams in Honkai Star Rail

1) Bronya+Phainon+Sunday+Cipher

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

Trending

Phainon in Honkai Star Rail needs allies who can help him gain Coreflame Stacks so that he can enter his Ultimate fast. The two best supports for him currently are Bronya and Sunday. Both functions similarly, as they target a single ally, amplifying their damage, Crit values, and attack.

Both Bronya and Sunday can also grant a 100 percent action forward, speeding up Phainon's speed and allowing him to use his skill to gain stacks as well. Cipher is recommended for the fourth slot as she is one of the best sub-DPS in the game, who can also debuff enemies, allowing Phainon to deal even more damage. If needed, you can also use Sunday's ultimate on Cipher to buff her.

Ad

2) Phainon+Sunday/ Bronya+Remembrance Trailblazer+Cipher

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

This team will function quite similarly to the last one, with a few differences. If you lack Bronya or Sunday, you can swap them with the Remembrance Trailblazer. The main character can add True Damage buff to Phainon, increasing his offensive abilities. Mem (Trailblazer's memosprite) can also action forward Phainon by targetting him, which will also grant him Coreflame Stacks.

Sunday or Bronya will act as the other enabler, buffing his damage further and giving him more Coreflame Stacks. Cipher's potential as a debuffer and a secondary DPS makes her a candidate for the team's fourth slot.

Ad

3) Phainon+Robin+Sunday+Sparkle

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

This Phainon team in Honkai Star Rail consists of three Harmony characters. Sunday and Sparkle are the core part of this squad, buffing Phainon's damage and Crit Values, making his attacks stronger. Both can also grant him action forward, allowing him to move faster. Sparkle also allows you to recover skill points, but you will rarely run out of them.

Robin can grant the entire party damage and Crit buffs. She also speeds up the rotation with her Ultimate, where she can grant the entire team an action forward.

Ad

4) Phainon+Luocha+Tingyun+Remembrance Trailblazer

Team 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ad

For F2P players looking forward to a Phainon team in Honkai Star Rail, your best bet is to pair him up with Tingyun and Remembrance Trailblazer. For the healer slot, Gallagher works the best as he has a single-target healing ability on his skill that you can use to target Phainon. He can also debuff enemies to take more damage.

Tingyun has a single-target skill and an Ultimate that can buff her target's damage. Remembrance Trailblazer can grant True Damage buffs, and their entire kit, including Eidolons, can be obtained completely free.

Ad

More Phainon teams will be available as HoYoverse will release more characters catered towards him in Honkai Star Rail in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.