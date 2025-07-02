Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch notes: New characters, system optimizations, and more

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch is now live, bringing new content to the game. Besides buffs for older units such as Jingliu and Kafka, the update also introduces one of the most anticipated characters, Phainon. Additionally, this version will feature the title's first-ever collaboration — the Star Rail x Fate Stay/ Night UBW event, which begins at a later date.

Let's take a look at what's in the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch notes

Here are the changes made with the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch, as revealed by the developer:

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch: New story

Story: Trailblaze Mission "Amphoreus — For the Sun is Set to Die"

Let me tell a tale of a swarm of nymphs that chase the scorching dawn. The Paean of Era Nova... For they rose from the gate and reached the throne, for they walked through the petals in the land of repose, yet fell finally at dawn's rise...

Availability: Permanently available after the Version 3.4 update

Requirement: Complete Trailblaze Mission "Amphoreus — Dawn, Shine at the World's End"

Note: Amphoreus Trailblaze Missions can be experienced in advance through the "Finality's Vision: Leap of Trailblaze" function.

Story: Trailblaze Continuance "Penacony — Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail"

An omnipotent wish-granting chalice — the Holy Grail — has descended upon the planet of dream-chase. The Holy Grail War in Penacony is about to unfold...

Availability: Long-term available after 2025/07/11 12:00:00 (server time)

Requirement: Trailblaze Level 21 or above

Note: Trailblaze Continuance "Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail" can be experienced in advance through the Finality's Vision function. From 2025/07/11 12:00:00 (server time) – Version 3.4 ends, Trailblazers can unlock Travel Log to access Finality's Vision and participate in the Trailblaze Continuance.

Note 2: Trailblazers are recommended to experience this content after completing the Trailblaze Mission "Penacony — Stranger in a Strange Land" and the Trailblaze Continuance "Battles Without Ninja and Humanity."

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch: New characters

5-Star character Phainon (Destruction: Physical)

Phainon is a DPS character who can transform into (Redacted) with multiple powerful abilities. While transformed, Phainon deploys a Territory that causes all teammates to become Departed and implants Physical Weakness in all enemies. During this state, he gains enhancements and becomes immune to Crowd Control debuffs and fatal damage. During exploration, Phainon increases the Technique Points limit, and his Technique can instantly defeat multiple enemy targets.

5-Star character Saber (Destruction: Wind)

Saber is a character who deals massive DMG to all enemies with her Ultimate. She has special "Core Resonance" points. When conditions are met, Saber can immediately take action, use her Skill to consume "Core Resonance" points and fully regenerate her Energy.

5-Star character Archer (The Hunt: Quantum)

Archer is a DPS who can repeatedly use his Skill within the same turn. After a teammate uses an attack, Archer consumes his Charge to launch a Follow-up ATK on the enemy and recover a Skill Point.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch: New Light Cones

Light Cones: 5-Star "Thus Burns the Dawn (Destruction)"

Obtainable through the "Brilliant Fixation: Thus Burns the Dawn" Light Cone Event Warp.

Light Cones: 5-Star "A Thankless Coronation (Destruction)"

Obtainable through the "Birth of a King" Light Cone Collaboration Warp.

Light Cones: 5-Star "The Hell Where Ideals Burn (The Hunt)"

Obtainable through the "Red Radiance of Fuyuki" Light Cone Collaboration Warp.

Light Cones: 4-Star "The Story's Next Page (Remembrance)"

Obtainable through the "Brilliant Fixation: Thus Burns the Dawn" Light Cone Event Warp and Version 3.4 "Coalesced Truths" Phase 1.

Light Cones: Battle Pass

After the Version 3.4 update, the "Treasure of the Starry Seas" in "Nameless Glory" will be updated to "Jewels of the Starry Seas," and the number of selectable Light Cones in "Jewels of the Starry Seas" will increase from 8 to 16. New Light Cones:

4-Star Light Cone "Journey, Forever Peaceful (Preservation)"

4-star Light Cone "Unto Tomorrow's Morrow (Abundance)"

4-Star Light Cone "In Pursuit of the Wind (Harmony)"

4-Star Light Cone "The Flower Remembers (Remembrance)"

4-Star Light Cone "A Trail of Bygone Blood (Destruction)"

4-Star Light Cone "A Dream Scented in Wheat (Erudition)"

4-Star Light Cone "Holiday Thermae Escapade (Nihility)"

4-Star Light Cone "See You at the End (The Hunt)"

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Patch: New outfit

New outfit: Spring Missive

Firefly (Destruction: Fire)'s outfit

After Version 3.4 update, the Spring Missive outfit will be temporarily sold at Oneiric Shard ×1,350. After the event ends, this outfit will revert to the original price of Oneiric Shard ×1,680.

Discount Period: During Version 3.4

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Patch: New area

New region: Aedes Elysiae

A remote village in a certain part of Amphoreus. Protected by the Veil of Evernight and left behind away from the rest of the world, wheat fields, windmills, and the ocean watch over this tranquil and serene moment.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Patch: New Events

Events: Origami Bird Clash: Official Edition

Lookie here! An invitation to play Origami Bird Clash on its official launch? This scene feels a bit familiar, but the sender this time is the IPC instead.

Event Period: After the Version 3.4 update – 2025/08/11 03:59:00 (server time)

Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21

Note: This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality's Vision function. Trailblazers are recommended to experience this content after completing the Trailblaze Mission "Penacony — Farewell, Penacony" and the Adventure Mission "Penacony — Origami Bird Clash."

Events: Fate/stay night

The lingering echoes of the Holy Grail War endure and a new heroic battle is about to kick off again. Come forth, and let this dream's continuation begin!

Event Period: 2025/07/11 12:00:00 – 2025/08/11 03:59:00 (server time)

Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21

Note: This content can be experienced in advance through the Finality's Vision function. Trailblazers are recommended to experience this content after completing the Trailblaze Continuance "Penacony — Fate/Night in Dreamland."

Events: Fate Contract

During the event, log in to the game to claim the limited 5-star collaboration character Archer (The Hunt: Quantum) ×1 and materials to build him to Lv. 60.

Event Period: 2025/07/11 12:00:00 (server time) — end of V3.6

Requirement: Trailblaze Level 3 or aboveHonkai Star Rail 3.4 Patch Notes - Events:

Events: Fate Gift

During the event, Trailblazers who spend a total of 200 Star Rail Special Passes in any Version 3.4 Warp event can claim the limited 5-Star collaboration Light Cone "The Hell Where Ideals Burn (The Hunt)" ×1 after the Collaboration Warp begins on 2025/07/11 12:00:00 (server time). All Warp events in Version 3.4 share the accumulated total of Star Rail Special Pass uses.

Event Period: After the Version 3.4 update – 2025/08/13 06:00:00 (UTC+8)

Requirement: Unlocks Warp

Events: "Novaflare" Character Trial Event

During the event, participate in the "Novaflare" character trial event. Enter Challenge Stages with a Team Lineup that includes designated trial characters, and receive Stellar Jade rewards upon successful completion.

Event Period: After the V3.4 update – end of V3.5

Requirement: Unlock Travel Log

Events: Gift of Odyssey

Log in every day during the event to obtain check-in rewards. Trailblazers can claim Star Rail Special Pass ×10 after checking in for 7 days!

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch: Others

Gameplay

Treasures Lightward: Regular game modes, Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos will be refreshed alternately. For more details, please see below:

Apocalyptic Shadow: Ichor Beast

2025/07/07 04:00:00 - 2025/08/18 03:59:00 (server time)

When an enemy with Steadfast Safeguard is Weakness Broken, dispel control debuff for all allies, recover their Skill Points, and activate their Ultimates.

All enemies receive 25% more Skill DMG.

Pure Fiction: Three-Act Structure

2025/07/21 04:00:00 - 2025/09/01 03:59:00 (server time)

Every time a DoT is received by an enemy target, it additionally accumulates 2 Grit Value for allies.

Memory of Chaos: Gambler's Plight

2025/08/04 04:00:00 - 2025/09/15 03:59:00 (server time)

At the start of every Wave or Cycle, apply "Memory Imprint" to an enemy target of elite level or higher. This effect lasts until the start of the next Cycle. "Memory Imprint" is a special kind of Burn effect. The holders of this effect receive Burn DoT at the start of each turn. When ally targets use their Skills on a target with "Memory Imprint," they will deal DMG equal to 220% of the attacker's ATK to the target and adjacent targets.

Stages

Divergent Universe: Moonlit Blood, Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Cinders

Relics

Planar Ornament "Arcadia of Woven Dreams"

Planar Ornament "Revelry by the Sea"

System

New Novaflare character enhancement system added. In Version 3.4, the characters enhanced are Silver Wolf, Blade, Kafka, and Jingliu. After characters are enhanced, they will be in an enhanced state by default, regardless if they were already owned or newly obtained. Tap the Enhancement button in the "Character Details" screen to view the adjustment details. You can also manually switch between the character's enhanced and non-enhanced state.

New "Relic Recommendation" System: If the data for a corresponding character's Relics is still being processed, then a Relic Set and Main Stats recommended by the system will display by default.

Other changes

A new limited-time pack, "Special Pass Exclusive Giftbox," has been added.

New "Skip" and "Summary" functions: Story conversations will be broken into segments based on content. When skipping, you'll see a summary of the major characters and key events that appeared in the skipped segment. The Dialogue Skip feature will apply to dialogues in Trailblaze Mission, Trailblaze Continuance, Companion Mission, and Adventure Mission. It does not apply to cutscenes or exploration gameplay.

After the Version 3.4 update, all mission content in the Version 3.4 update and all Trailblaze Missions from Version 1.0 to 3.3 will support the Dialogue Skip feature. Other mission dialogues can be skipped in Version 3.6.

During story dialogues, a new "Language Settings" tab has been added to the "Volume Settings" menu. Trailblazers can click the corresponding button in the top-left corner to switch between different text and voice languages. When switching to a language whose voice pack has not been downloaded yet, you'll need to complete the download before experiencing story dialogues in that voice language.

"As I've Written" Update: Complete the Version 3.4 Trailblaze Mission, then unlock and read the new story to claim your rewards.

New "Disorder Ambrosia" Offering Added to World Shop "Tidal Bounty." Explore Amphoreus in its alternate state to collect the new "Disorder Ambrosia" and increase your Offering Level to earn rewards.

Adds new content such as readable items, Messages, discs, Achievements, data bank entries, and loading screen texts. They will be gradually unlocked during your Trailblaze Progress.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch: Adjustments and optimizations

Optimizations: Characters and enemies

Adjusts certain character story text for Anaxa (Erudition: Wind).

Optimizations: Events

"Starlit Homecoming" Event Optimization: In the "Homecoming Assistance" interface to claim selectable Relics, you can now see a comparison between the Relics currently equipped on your character and the Relics available to claim.

Optimizations: Gameplay

Updates the effect description text for the "Boat of Intoxication" Equation in "Divergent Universe: Protean Hero." This adjustment does not affect its actual in-game effects.

Optimizations: System

Character Sorting Logic Optimization: After the Version 3.4 update, newly obtained characters and the character set as the Build Target will be appear first in the list on the "Character Details" page. A corresponding icon will also be added to Build Target for Trailblazers to quickly find them in the list.

Optimizes the Build Guide feature: Players can now toggle an option in "Interastral Peace Guide — Survival Guide" to separately calculate the required build resources for recommended Traces to level up.

Adjusts the tabs in the Build Guide feature, where Character Level and Traces have been merged into a single Character Build tab.

Optimizations: Audio

After the Version 3.4 update, the English voice-over resources for "Dan Heng" and "Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae" in the Trailblaze Mission: For the Sun is Set to Die will be available. The missing audio resources from before Version 3.4 will be gradually added in subsequent versions.

When the voice language is set to English, the voice lines for characters "Trailblazer (Destruction: Physical)," "Trailblazer (Preservation: Fire)," and "Trailblazer (Harmony: Imaginary)" have been adjusted and supplemented. Their dialogues in the Trailblaze Missions of Version 3.1 to 3.2, and their audio assets in "As I've Written." Other relevant audio assets will be updated in the future. Please refer to the corresponding version notices for details.

Adjusts some English dialogue voice lines for NPC "Dan Heng" in the Trailblaze Continuance "Xianzhou Luofu — Inquisition to Rectitude."

Adjusts and optimizes certain dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Missions "Amphoreus" - "Stars, Cleanse the Troubled Thoughts," "Golden Thread, Relay the Savior's Fate," and "Witch's Mirrored Reversal" when the voice language is set to English.

Adjusts and optimizes certain dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Missions "Amphoreus" - "Olive, Cast To the Conference Chair," "Chest, Bear the Bygone Dust," "Grove, Judge the Past and Present," and "Poet, Speak of the Sky Through Me (II)" when the voice language is set to Japanese.

Adjusts and optimizes some dialogue voice lines in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Missions "Amphoreus" — "Grove, Wherefore Are the Wise Silent," "Grove, Judge the Past and Present" when the voice language is set to Korean.

Adjusts some voice lines in the Adventure Mission "Luminary Wardance" - "Even When Cheers Fade: Chapter 5" when the voice language is set to Korean.

Adjusts and optimizes certain voice lines in the story "Demised Scholar" in "As I've Written" — "Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes" when the voice language is set to Korean.

Optimizations: Others

Optimizes the notification when trial characters join the team during story events. When a story trial character enters the team, a red notification reminder will appear on the "Team Lineup" button.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch: Bug fixes

Characters and enemies

Fixes an issue where certain effects of the Memosprite Talent "Mooncocoon Shrouds the Form" from Memosprite "Netherwing Pollux" performed abnormally under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue where there is a chance that some characters would blink abnormally while using Ultimate.

Fixes an issue when the character Mydei (Destruction: Imaginary)'s Charge accumulates or converts abnormally if he loses HP or receives healing under special circumstances.

Fixes an issue where the text prompt for "Blind Bet" was not displaying properly when the character Aventurine (Preservation: Imaginary) used his Ultimate.

Fixes issues for certain abnormal character, NPC, and enemy models, visual effects, and movement effects.

Fixes an issue where defeating "Conquer or Be Conquered" didn't remove the "Conquered" state from ally characters during combat with enemy "The Giver, Master of Legions, Lance of Fury" and "The Giver, Master of Legions, Lance of Fury (Complete)" under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue where ally targets would not receive points after using All or Nothing during combat with Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue where the character Cipher (Nihility: Quantum)'s Ultimate would abnormally eliminate "All or Nothing" when dealing True DMG during combat against "Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems."

Fixes an issue where, during the battle with "Pollux, Netherwing Husk, Ferry of Souls (Complete)", the enemy did not enter the "Fragrance of Death" state in its next action when "Desperate Bubble" reached its limit in certain situations.

Fixes an issue where, in combat against "Wonder Forest's Banacademic Office Staff" and "Wonder Forest's Banacademic Office Staff (Complete)," some enemy targets would not dispel their "Frozen" state after entering the next phase.

Combat

Fixes an issue where the action order might abnormally skip to the Memosprite under certain circumstances when summoning the Memosprites, Mem, and Garmentmaker in battle.

Fixes an issue where the Action Order failed to display correctly when certain characters were knocked down during combat under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue where the character Anaxa (Erudition: Wind)'s Talent effects could trigger abnormally when he entered the "Outrage" state during combat.

Fixes an issue where, after using a specific team to enter battle, action advance effects from all ally characters may become abnormal after characters equipped with the Light Cone "Dance! Dance! Dance! (Harmony)" use their Ultimate in certain situations.

Fixes an issue where, after using a specific team to enter battle, action advance effects from ally characters become abnormal after characters equipped with the Light Cone "Dance! Dance! Dance! (Harmony)" use their Ultimate in certain situations.

Fixes an issue where game progress could become abnormal under specific circumstances when challenging the stage "Echo of War: Glance of Twilight."

Gameplay

Fixes an issue where the game screen could occasionally turn black in Divergent Universe: Protean Hero under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue where certain effects for the Curios "Quiz With No Prize" and "Quiz With No Prize (Decrypted)" are abnormal in Divergent Universe: Protean Hero under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue where, after activating the "Nether Longship" Equation in "Divergent Universe: Protean Hero," game progress could become abnormal during combat against "Wonder Forest's Banacademic Office Staff (Complete)."

Fixes an issue where certain Stable Computing Array challenges could not be completed when calculating extrapolation progress in the "Mode Selection" interface of "Divergent Universe: Protean Hero" under specific circumstances.

Fixes an issue where the memosprite Netherwing: Pollux would incorrectly trigger the Memosprite Talent Wings Sweep the Ruins when equipped with the Cleansing Module Component in Simulated Universe: Unknowable Domain under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue in "Simulated Universe: Unknowable Domain" where the effect that advances certain characters' next action would work abnormally under specific conditions when equipped with the "Cleansing Module" Component.

Fixes an issue where Adventure Score could be obtained abnormally under specific conditions when playing Stage "D007-Blissdream Planet" in "Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King."

Fixes an issue with incorrect Lv7 and Lv8 ability effects for the weapon "RuinBot" in "Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King."

Fixes an issue where the character Boothill (The Hunt: Physical)'s Ultimate special effects would display abnormally under specific conditions during the battle against the Black Cloak Demon King in "Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King."

Fixes an issue where enemy targets would abnormally disappear from the scene under specific circumstances while playing the "Eye of the Cosmos" stage in "Warring Expedition."

Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, players were unable to progress in the mission "Eye of the Cosmos Part III" while playing the "Eye of the Cosmos" stage in Warring Expedition.

Environment visuals

Fixes an issue where game progress would become abnormal after breaking specific destructible objects in the "Old Weapon Testing Ground" scene and then talking to the NPC "Guardian of Civilization."

System

Fixes an issue where certain characters were incorrectly sorted in the character list of the Build Guide feature under certain circumstances.

Audio

Fixes an issue where some music and sound effects perform abnormally under specific conditions.

Fixes an issue where some dialogue voice lines were incorrect in the mission flow of Trailblaze Mission "Amphoreus — Memories, Veiled in Blazing Mist" when the voice language is set to Chinese.

Fixes an issue where some dialogue voice lines were incorrect in the mission flow of the Trailblaze Missions "Amphoreus" — "Pathstrider, Set Sail Upon the River of Souls" and "Ferryman, Ferry Me Across the Stream of Souls" when the voice language was set to English.

Fixes missing interaction voice lines for the character Robin (Harmony: Physical) when the voice language was set to English.

Fixes an issue where some voice lines were incorrect in the story "Servant of Death" in "As I've Written" — "Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes" when the voice language was set to English.

Fixes an issue where some dialogue voice lines were incorrect in mission flow of the Trailblaze Missions "Amphoreus" - "Chest, Bear the Bygone Dust," "Grove, Judge the Past and Present," and "Poet, Speak of the Sky Through Me (I)" when the voice language was set to Japanese.

Fixes an issue where some voice lines were incorrect in the story "The Nameless Hero" in "As I've Written" — "Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes" when the voice language was set to Japanese.

Fixes an issue where some voice lines were missing in the story "Servant of Death" in "As I've Written" — "Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes" when the voice language was set to Japanese.

Fixes an issue where some dialogue voice lines were missing in the mission flow of Trailblaze Mission "Amphoreus - Golden Thread, Relay the Savior's Fate" when the voice language was set to Korean.

Others

Fixes an issue where certain in-game UI elements are displayed abnormally.

Fixes an issue where the achievement "Seabiscuit" could not be completed under specific circumstances.

Fixes an error in some description text for the consumable item "Dried Bread."

Fixes an issue with accessing a friend's Trailblazer Profile from the Support Catalog and performing specific operations while directly challenging stages like "Echoes of War" or "Caverns of Corrosion" through the "Interastral Peace Guide." This issue could cause the friend's Support character to abnormally join the existing team lineup and explore the current scene.

In-game texts for the 13 languages have been adjusted, optimized, and fixed. These changes do not affect the actual effects. Trailblazers can switch the game language through "Phone — Settings — Language" and view the corresponding changes in the announcement.

Fixes and optimizations in English include the following (they have no impact on the actual in-game effects):

Adjusts and optimizes various text content including story dialogues, readable items, Messages, NPC names for "Heracles" and "Yao Guang", tutorial guides, system hints, mission guides, loading screen text, enemy ability descriptions, Status Effects, stories in "As I've Written", Simulated Universe Blessings, Divergent Universe Blessings, Curios, Occurrences, Golden Blood's Boon effects, and gameplay-related text descriptions.

Optimizes some ability descriptions in the Ultimates of characters Firefly (Destruction: Fire), Aglaea (Remembrance: Lightning), and Sunday (Harmony: Imaginary).

Optimizes some effect descriptions for the character Hyacine (Remembrance: Wind)'s Eidolon 1 and Robin (Harmony: Physical)'s Eidolon 6.

Optimizes the text in some character stories for Fugue (Nihility: Fire).

Fixes an issue with some incorrect subtitle texts for the voice lines of characters Boothill (The Hunt: Physical) and Fugue (Nihility: Fire).

Optimizes the description text for the completion conditions of the achievement "Galactic Meteor Strike."

That covers everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch.

