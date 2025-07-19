Honkai Star Rail: Updated Blade build guide (3.4 buffs)

The Blade buff was introduced to players alongside the release of Honkai Star Rail version 3.4. With a new kit, the character is finally viable in various activities. This allows players who already have Blade added to their collection to use him in those activities. Since players must change the Stellaron Hunter’s build to ensure his buffed abilities work perfectly, they might wonder which items they should farm for.

This article takes a look at all the items players need to farm for the best updated Blade build in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Best updated Blade build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Blade build guide Best Light Cones - Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path- A Secret Vow (S5) The Unreachable Side Best Relic sets - 4-piece Longevous Disciple- 2-piece Longevous Disciple with 2-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition set Best Planar Ornament sets - Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne- Inert Salsotto Main stats - Body: CRIT DMG%- Boots: SPD/HP%- Orb: HP%/Wind DMG Boost%- Link Rope: HP% Sub-stats - HP%



- Flat HP



- CRIT DMG



- CRIT Rate Best team compositions - Blade, Hyacine, Sparkle, and Ruan Mei- Blade, Cipher, Sunday, and Huohuo- Blade, Tribbie, Silver Wolf, and Luocha- Blade, Gallagher, Bronya, and Ruan Mei Ascension and Trace materials - 3,308,000 Credit- Regret of Infinite Ochema x 12- Shattered Blade x 18- Lifeless Blade x 69- Worldbreaker Blade x 139- Immortal Scionette x 56- Immortal Aeroblossom x 71- Immortal Lumintwig x 73- Asendant Debris x65

Best Light Cones for Blade in Honkai Star Rail

The Unreachable Side (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Unreachable Side

A Secret Vow (Superimposition Level 5)

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path

Blade’s signature Light Cone, The Unreachable Side, is still one of the best options for him, even after the buffs he received. The 5-star item increases his HP and CRIT Rate simultaneously, while also boosting his damage whenever he gets hit or consumes his own HP. If you have enough Jades for the weapon, then snag one from the right gacha banner.

Those who do not want to pull or have Blade’s signature weapon can get A Secret Vow (S5). When equipped, this 4-star piece of equipment can increase this Stellaron Hunter’s damage by a substantial amount. Moreover, the LC can further boost Blade’s damage if the enemies he is fighting have more HP than him.

While it may be a little unexpected but Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path pairs extremely well with Blae in HSR. Since the latter’s abilities now scale with HP, he can efficiently utilize the item’s maximum potential. When Blade consumes a certain amount of HP when triggering his Skill or Ultimate, that attack’s damage gets a decent boost.

Best Relics for Blade in Honkai Star Rail

Relics

Longevous Disciple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

4-piece Longevous Disciple

2-piece Longevous Disciple with 2-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition set combo

After the Blade buff in HSR 3.4, the 4-piece Longevous Disciple Relic set suits him the best. The 2-piece bonus grants him extra HP, and the 4-piece increases his CRIT Rate. If you want to bring out the most of Blade’s abilities, you should farm for this set.

If you are looking for an alternative to the aforementioned set, you can opt for the 2-piece Longevous Disciple with the 2-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition set combo. The latter set grants Blade extra SPD, while the former increases his max HP.

Planar Ornaments

Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

2-piece Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne

2-piece Inert Salsotto

Since Blade’s abilities scale with HP, you should farm for the 2-piece Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne set in HSR. Like the Longevous Disciple Relic set, it passively boosts this Stellaron Hunter’s HP and grants him extra CRIT DMG when his max health surpasses 5,000.

The 2-piece Inert Salsotto is a great alternative to the Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne Ornament set. The gear set boosts his CRIT Rate while also increasing his FUA and Ultimate damage when his CRIT Rate reaches 50% or more.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail new Nameless Honor: Best 4-star Light Cones to pick

Best stats for Blade in Honkai Star Rail

Main stats

Body: CRIT DMG%

Boots: SPD/HP%

Orb: HP%/Wind DMG Boost%

Link Rope: HP%

Sub stats

HP%

Flat HP

CRIT DMG

CRIT Rate

Upgrade Blade’s Traces in the following order:

Basic ATK>Skill>Ultimate>Passive Talent

Best teams for Blade

Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade, Hyacine, Sparkle, and Ruan Mei

Blade, Cipher, Sunday, and Huohuo

Blade, Tribbie, Silver Wolf, and Luocha

Blade, Gallagher, Bronya, and Ruan Mei

Blade’s ascension and Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

Regret of Infinite Ochema (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Here are all the ascension and Trace materials players must farm to fully level up Blade and his abilities:

3,308,000 Credit

Regret of Infinite Ochema 12x

Tracks of Destiny 8x

Shattered Blade x18

Lifeless Blade x69

Worldbreaker Blade x139

Immortal Scionette x56

Immortal Aeroblossom x71

Immortal Lumintwig x73

Asendant Debris x65

