Is the Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.1?

Like Tribbie and her signature Light Cone, Mydei and his LC will soon be released in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Those rolling for the Destruction unit will likely pull for his signature weapon to increase the character’s fighting prowess. Since the LC can also be equipped on all Destruction characters, you might wonder whether getting the gear is worth it even if you are not rolling for Mydei.

We recommend that you should only pull for Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 if you are also rolling for Mydei or already have Blade in your collection.

Why you should get Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path will be released in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

When equipped by a Destruction character, especially Mydei, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path can grant the unit the following effects:

Vista (unique effect): Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 18% and Incoming Healing by 20%. When using Skill or Ultimate, Consume HP equal to 6% of the wearer’s Max HP and increases the DMG dealt by this attack by 30%. If this effect’s consumed HP is greater than 500, additionally increases the DMG by 20%. If the current HP is not sufficient, this effect can reduce the wearer’s HP down to a minimum of 1.

As mentioned previously, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path is worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 only if you are thinking of pulling Mydei. As there are not many Destruction characters in this gacha title who scale with HP, you won't be able to give the 5-star gear to any unit following the aforementioned Path.

Since Mydei’s signature Light Cone is tailor-made for him, it buffs the wearer’s damage depending on how much HP the character has consumed. Therefore, if you pull Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path without getting Mydei, you won’t be able to use the gear’s full potential unless you already have Blade.

In conclusion, you can easily skip this Light Cone and save your Stellar Jades for the upcoming characters, Castorice and Anaxa.

