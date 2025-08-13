All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 achievements

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 13, 2025 11:33 GMT
We take a look at every Honkai Star Rail 3.5 achievement (Image via HoYoverse)
We take a look at every Honkai Star Rail 3.5 achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Like all patches, the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update has brought several new achievements to the title. Many gamers tend to complete these trophies as they can acquire a decent number of Stellar Jade from them. The objectives of these achievements require players to complete certain things in-game, leaving some to wonder what they are.

This article goes over every achievement released with Honkai Star Rail version 3.5.

Every achievement released in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 and their rewards

These are all the achievements released in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 along with their rewards:

The Rail Unto the Stars

Achievement NameDescriptionReward
Unyielding SacrificeMay dawn bring us good news, as the saying goes: Dawn is the child of night (To the first era of the Flame-Chase Journey)10 Stellar Jade
Prometheus BoundInto their hearts, I placed blind hope, and with it, flames (Fall into Lygus's cage)10 Stellar Jade
The City You Cannot DestroyLet's sing harsh hymns to the God of Vengeance and send uneasy victory songs to the King of the Underworld (Bear witness to the demigods' valor, then press on)10 Stellar Jade
Shed All Golden Blood for the PastHear now, you blissful forces buried deep - answer the call and bring aid. Bless the children, grant them victory and hope (Pour libations in honor of the heroes' sacrifice, then press forward)10 Stellar Jade
God of VengeanceHe shattered his lifetime of joy on the rocks of justice. No tears, no witnesses (Witness and defeat the true form of Theoros)10 Stellar Jade
Before Their DeathsHear the distant, mournful song singing the name of the Mother of Being: Illusion, Will, Pain (Carry on everything before the heroes' deaths)10 Stellar Jade
also-read-trending Trending

Eager for Battle

Achievement NameDescriptionReward
Tidal QuintetUse Hysilens's skill "Overtone Hum: Chorus After Dark Tides" to knock 5 enemy(ies) into the air5 Stellar Jade
Westwind DriftUse ally character Hysilens' Zone to additionally deal 40 instance(s) of DMG in a single battle5 Stellar Jade
Forever Loyal to the ImperatorHave ally character Cerydra grant her teammates "Peerage" 3 time(s) in a single battle5 Stellar Jade
The Battle Shall Go On with Unfinished LegacyDefeat 5 enemy(ies) using Skill with a character with "Peerage"5 Stellar Jade
Bubbles Return to the Deep SeaWin 1 battle(s) using a team that contains both Cerydra and Hysilens, with Hysilens being knocked down5 Stellar Jade
Dost Thou Stand Among the Gladius?Win 1 battle(s) using a team that contains both Cerydra and Hysilens, with Cerydra being knocked down5 Stellar Jade
Critique of Practical ReasonTrigger Zandar's algorithm switch acceleration 4 extra time(s) in a single battle5 Stellar Jade
Critique of Pure ReasonHave ally characters use Ultimate activated by Zandar's "Antinomy" for a total of 3 time(s) in a single battle.5 Stellar Jade
Revelry Comes to a HaltWhile the "Lady of Crashing Waves" is in the "Revel in Destruction" state, triggers her action advance effect and defeats her before this action5 Stellar Jade
Prevention Is the Best MedicineWhen allies are inflicted with "Black Tide Fever," remove the state before its negative effects trigger5 Stellar Jade
The Memories We Share

Achievement NameDescriptionReward
In Search of Lost WineGlimpse all Fragments of Recollection at "Warbling Shores" Styxia5 Stellar Jade
From a Peaceful YesterdayComplete the repair assignments in the brewery district of "Warbling Shores" Styxia5 Stellar Jade
A Drop of the Soul BrewOnce the brewery is back in business, craft a fresh bottle of soul brew5 Stellar Jade
Romantic UtopiaBear witness to the ill-fated love story of Verginia the Dux Carminum and Apollonius the Dux Helkolithist5 Stellar Jade
Four Lion's TailsChat with four drunken Verax Leos5 Stellar Jade
Bonfire and AshConverse with the four Chrysos Heirs of the first Flame-Chase Journey in the illusions of Styxia5 Stellar Jade
(Player Name)'s Homemade MealName your very own restaurant in the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant"5 Stellar Jade
Gourmet MasterEarn the ultimate Memchelin Gourmet Certificate at the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant"10 Stellar Jade
Little GroveSpeak with every fairy staff member at the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant"5 Stellar Jade
No Such Thing as a Free LunchReach a single-day revenue of 40000 at the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant"5 Stellar Jade
Magic KitchenUnlock all restaurant management facilities at the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant"5 Stellar Jade
Fairies and Magic BeansSuccessfully grow 3 type(s) of giant crops in the farmland at the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant"5 Stellar Jade
Perfectly HonedRaise every dish at the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant" to its highest level5 Stellar Jade
Fathom the Unfathomable

Achievement NameDescriptionReward
Welcome to the GOTO StatementWhen the Shepherd travels through time and space... (Operate the Scapegoat through the teleporter in Golden Scapegoat gameplay)5 Stellar Jade
I Am Your LabyrinthGive me burning hands, a brazier for my soul, and ice of the loneliest. Ah! Sevenfold ice! (Discover the hidden passage to Styxia's underwater palace)5 Stellar Jade
Future WaterworldPhagousa's priests always warn: Never swim in the River of Souls... (During exploration in Amphoreus, get swept into the volatile waters)5 Stellar Jade
The Death of AeschylusPhagousa's priests always warn: Watch for falling debris from above... (During exploration in Amphoreus, get struck by a collapsing chandelier)5 Stellar Jade
Twenty Meters Under the SeaUse the mechanisms in the environment to complete the challenges and unlock treasures in "Warbling Shores" Styxia5 Stellar Jade
Messinian Salinity CrisisLower the palace water level to its absolute minimum in "Warbling Shores" Styxia5 Stellar Jade
Diver in the Forgotten SeaStep into a sealed underwater sanctuary in "Warbling Shores" Styxia5 Stellar Jade
King Solomon's CarpetRide lotus leaves to descend to the lower levels in "Warbling Shores" Styxia5 Stellar Jade
The Loneliest OneNow, daylight is tired of daylight, and the brook begins to sing again (Step into the Seabed of Luminous Remains, where time freezes in song)5 Stellar Jade
Why Must You Drink Alone?The fall of all heights, the spilling of all depths, the surrender of all drunkards to their stupor (Release the black tide from the Chalice of Plenty in the fantasia of Styxia)5 Stellar Jade
Toward the New OceanEverything shines with eternal brilliance, dozing soundly above space and time... (Use the spirit basin returned by the "Spirithief" Bartholos to reach Vortex of Genesis)5 Stellar Jade
Oceanball ParkComplete all the puzzles of "Janus' Maze" in "Warbling Shores" Styxia5 Stellar Jade
Chirping Secret: Unfinished BusinessHow many times did the nymph fail to push the boulder uphill? (Solve the prophecy puzzle in "Warbling Shores" Styxia)5 Stellar Jade
Not All Grapes Make Good WineFind a lonely old friend by the grape pool5 Stellar Jade
Antique SchemeRecover a stolen basin from the depths of time5 Stellar Jade
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

