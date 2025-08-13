All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 achievements

Like all patches, the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update has brought several new achievements to the title. Many gamers tend to complete these trophies as they can acquire a decent number of Stellar Jade from them. The objectives of these achievements require players to complete certain things in-game, leaving some to wonder what they are.

This article goes over every achievement released with Honkai Star Rail version 3.5.

Every achievement released in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 and their rewards

These are all the achievements released in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 along with their rewards:

The Rail Unto the Stars

Achievement Name Description Reward Unyielding Sacrifice May dawn bring us good news, as the saying goes: Dawn is the child of night (To the first era of the Flame-Chase Journey) 10 Stellar Jade Prometheus Bound Into their hearts, I placed blind hope, and with it, flames (Fall into Lygus's cage) 10 Stellar Jade The City You Cannot Destroy Let's sing harsh hymns to the God of Vengeance and send uneasy victory songs to the King of the Underworld (Bear witness to the demigods' valor, then press on) 10 Stellar Jade Shed All Golden Blood for the Past Hear now, you blissful forces buried deep - answer the call and bring aid. Bless the children, grant them victory and hope (Pour libations in honor of the heroes' sacrifice, then press forward) 10 Stellar Jade God of Vengeance He shattered his lifetime of joy on the rocks of justice. No tears, no witnesses (Witness and defeat the true form of Theoros) 10 Stellar Jade Before Their Deaths Hear the distant, mournful song singing the name of the Mother of Being: Illusion, Will, Pain (Carry on everything before the heroes' deaths) 10 Stellar Jade

Eager for Battle

Achievement Name Description Reward Tidal Quintet Use Hysilens's skill "Overtone Hum: Chorus After Dark Tides" to knock 5 enemy(ies) into the air 5 Stellar Jade Westwind Drift Use ally character Hysilens' Zone to additionally deal 40 instance(s) of DMG in a single battle 5 Stellar Jade Forever Loyal to the Imperator Have ally character Cerydra grant her teammates "Peerage" 3 time(s) in a single battle 5 Stellar Jade The Battle Shall Go On with Unfinished Legacy Defeat 5 enemy(ies) using Skill with a character with "Peerage" 5 Stellar Jade Bubbles Return to the Deep Sea Win 1 battle(s) using a team that contains both Cerydra and Hysilens, with Hysilens being knocked down 5 Stellar Jade Dost Thou Stand Among the Gladius? Win 1 battle(s) using a team that contains both Cerydra and Hysilens, with Cerydra being knocked down 5 Stellar Jade Critique of Practical Reason Trigger Zandar's algorithm switch acceleration 4 extra time(s) in a single battle 5 Stellar Jade Critique of Pure Reason Have ally characters use Ultimate activated by Zandar's "Antinomy" for a total of 3 time(s) in a single battle. 5 Stellar Jade Revelry Comes to a Halt While the "Lady of Crashing Waves" is in the "Revel in Destruction" state, triggers her action advance effect and defeats her before this action 5 Stellar Jade Prevention Is the Best Medicine When allies are inflicted with "Black Tide Fever," remove the state before its negative effects trigger 5 Stellar Jade

The Memories We Share

Achievement Name Description Reward In Search of Lost Wine Glimpse all Fragments of Recollection at "Warbling Shores" Styxia 5 Stellar Jade From a Peaceful Yesterday Complete the repair assignments in the brewery district of "Warbling Shores" Styxia 5 Stellar Jade A Drop of the Soul Brew Once the brewery is back in business, craft a fresh bottle of soul brew 5 Stellar Jade Romantic Utopia Bear witness to the ill-fated love story of Verginia the Dux Carminum and Apollonius the Dux Helkolithist 5 Stellar Jade Four Lion's Tails Chat with four drunken Verax Leos 5 Stellar Jade Bonfire and Ash Converse with the four Chrysos Heirs of the first Flame-Chase Journey in the illusions of Styxia 5 Stellar Jade (Player Name)'s Homemade Meal Name your very own restaurant in the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant" 5 Stellar Jade Gourmet Master Earn the ultimate Memchelin Gourmet Certificate at the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant" 10 Stellar Jade Little Grove Speak with every fairy staff member at the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant" 5 Stellar Jade No Such Thing as a Free Lunch Reach a single-day revenue of 40000 at the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant" 5 Stellar Jade Magic Kitchen Unlock all restaurant management facilities at the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant" 5 Stellar Jade Fairies and Magic Beans Successfully grow 3 type(s) of giant crops in the farmland at the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant" 5 Stellar Jade Perfectly Honed Raise every dish at the "Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant" to its highest level 5 Stellar Jade

Fathom the Unfathomable

Achievement Name Description Reward Welcome to the GOTO Statement When the Shepherd travels through time and space... (Operate the Scapegoat through the teleporter in Golden Scapegoat gameplay) 5 Stellar Jade I Am Your Labyrinth Give me burning hands, a brazier for my soul, and ice of the loneliest. Ah! Sevenfold ice! (Discover the hidden passage to Styxia's underwater palace) 5 Stellar Jade Future Waterworld Phagousa's priests always warn: Never swim in the River of Souls... (During exploration in Amphoreus, get swept into the volatile waters) 5 Stellar Jade The Death of Aeschylus Phagousa's priests always warn: Watch for falling debris from above... (During exploration in Amphoreus, get struck by a collapsing chandelier) 5 Stellar Jade Twenty Meters Under the Sea Use the mechanisms in the environment to complete the challenges and unlock treasures in "Warbling Shores" Styxia 5 Stellar Jade Messinian Salinity Crisis Lower the palace water level to its absolute minimum in "Warbling Shores" Styxia 5 Stellar Jade Diver in the Forgotten Sea Step into a sealed underwater sanctuary in "Warbling Shores" Styxia 5 Stellar Jade King Solomon's Carpet Ride lotus leaves to descend to the lower levels in "Warbling Shores" Styxia 5 Stellar Jade The Loneliest One Now, daylight is tired of daylight, and the brook begins to sing again (Step into the Seabed of Luminous Remains, where time freezes in song) 5 Stellar Jade Why Must You Drink Alone? The fall of all heights, the spilling of all depths, the surrender of all drunkards to their stupor (Release the black tide from the Chalice of Plenty in the fantasia of Styxia) 5 Stellar Jade Toward the New Ocean Everything shines with eternal brilliance, dozing soundly above space and time... (Use the spirit basin returned by the "Spirithief" Bartholos to reach Vortex of Genesis) 5 Stellar Jade Oceanball Park Complete all the puzzles of "Janus' Maze" in "Warbling Shores" Styxia 5 Stellar Jade Chirping Secret: Unfinished Business How many times did the nymph fail to push the boulder uphill? (Solve the prophecy puzzle in "Warbling Shores" Styxia) 5 Stellar Jade Not All Grapes Make Good Wine Find a lonely old friend by the grape pool 5 Stellar Jade Antique Scheme Recover a stolen basin from the depths of time 5 Stellar Jade

