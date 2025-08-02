  • home icon
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Light Cones: All signature and 4-star LCs revealed

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 02, 2025 16:26 GMT
Exploring Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)
Exploring Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program has ended, but not before revealing several new Light Cones to the viewers. By following the right steps, players can acquire all of these items. Among them, two LCs boast the 5-star rarity, while the other is a 4-star. Since these items are quite new, players might wonder what the Light Cones can do, alongside how they can acquire them.

This article takes a look at the new Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Light Cones.

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Light Cone, explored

Why Does the Ocean Sing

Why Does the Ocean Sing (Image via HoYoverse)
Why Does the Ocean Sing (Image via HoYoverse)

Hysilens’ signature weapon, Why Does the Ocean Sing, will debut alongside her limited-time character banner when Honkai Star Rail 3.5 commences. When used by a Nihility unit, this 5-star gear grants various buffs to its wielder. At Superimposition Level 1, the Light Cone can grant the following effects to its user:

“Increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 40%. When an enemy target gets inflicted with a debuff by the wearer, there is a 80% base chance for them to enter ‘Enthrallment,’ lasting for 3 turn(s). Effects of the same type cannot stack. While the target is in ‘Enthrallment,’ for every 1 debuff applied by the wearer on the target, increases the target's received DoT by 5%, stacking up to 6 time(s). When the target gets attacked by an ally, increases the attacker's SPD by 10% for 3 turn(s). When the wearer gets knocked down, removes all ‘Enthrallment.’”
How to acquire: Use Stellar Jade/Star Rail Special Passes in the gacha Light Cone banner during the first half of HSR version 3.5 to get this LC.

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (Image via HoYoverse)
Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (Image via HoYoverse)

Cerydra’s signature weapon, Epoch Etched in Golden Blood, will be launched alongside the second half of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update. This 5-star LC can grant the following effects to users at Superimposition Level 1:

“Increases the wearer's ATK by 64%. After using Ultimate to attack, recovers 1 Skill Point(s). When the wearer uses their Skill on one ally character, increases the Skill DMG dealt by the target by 54% for 3 turn(s).”

How to acquire: Similar to Hysilens’ LC, players must roll in the Light Cone banner during the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5 to get Epoch Etched in Golden Blood.

The Forever Victual

The Forever Victual is a 4-star Light Cone that can be used by all playable characters following the Harmony Path. When used by a unit treading the aforementioned Path, this LC will grant the following effects:

“Increases the wearer's ATK by 16%. After the wearer uses Skill, increases ATK by 8%, stacking up to 3 times.”

How to acquire: To get this LC, participate in the Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant and complete the necessary challenges to obtain The Forever Victual.

Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

