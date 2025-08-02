Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half banners and Light Cones

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half gacha banners will go live immediately after the first phase expires. The developers announced the former's banner schedule during the version 3.5 special program premiere, as players might want to know which characters and Light Cones will become available.
For those curious, this article details the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half character and Light Cone banners.
Exploring all Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half characters
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
When the second phase commences, two limited-time character banners featuring 5-star units will become available. These banners will be live from the beginning of the half until the end, for a total of 21 days. The newest Harmony character, Cerydra, will debut during the phase, alongside the rerun character Silver Wolf.
Trailblazers can acquire the following characters with their Stellar Jades from the character gacha banners during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.5:
- 5-star: Cerydra (new) and Silver Wolf (rerun).
- 4-star: Qingque, Sampo, and Dan Heng.
Exploring all Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half Light Cones
Like the first half, the second one will feature multiple 5- and 4-star Light Cones. The 5-star options feature Cerydra’s signature LC, Epoch Etched in Golden Blood, and Silver Wolf’s Incessant Rain. These will be available until the end of the second half alongside three 4-star LCs with a boosted drop rate.
Here are the Light Cones that will be available throughout the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.5:
- 5-star: Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (new) and Incessant Rain (rerun).
- 4-star: Swordplay, Good Night and Sleep Well, and The Birth of the Self.
When will Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second phase commence?
The second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 will commence on September 3, 2025, 21 days after the release of Phase One. However, the release time will be different for each major region:
Asia
The second phase banners will be released on the Asian servers on September 3, 2025, at 12:00 pm (UTC+8).
Europe
The European servers will receive the second phase banners on September 3, 2025, at 12:00 pm (UTC+1).
America
Trailblazers from the American servers will be able to access the second half banners on September 3, 2025, at 12:00 pm (UTC-5).
Check the following section for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:
- Best Saber build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Best Archer build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Honkai Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- Honkai Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- New Honkai Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.