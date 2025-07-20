Honkai Star Rail Cerydra ascension and trace materials leaked

Cerydra ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail will be worth farming to unleash her true potential. However, the 5-star Harmony character is yet to be released and has been revealed only via the version 3.5 drip marketing campaign so far. Credible third-party sources like Hakush.in have further disclosed Cerydra's materials for those planning to summon her.This article discusses Cerydra's ascension requirement in HSR.Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt. Cerydra ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaksThe Honkai Star Rail 3.5 drip marketing campaign has officially revealed Cerydra, confirming her debut in the same patch. She was playable during the closed beta test, so a few leakers shared her ascension requirements. The list below further details all the materials players need to increase Cerydra’s level and trace in HSR, per the information from Hakush.in:Ascension materials65x Charred Bud of Twilight15x Ethereal Omen 15x Echoing Wail 15x Eternal Lament 308,000 CreditsTrace materials3 Million Credits12x Weekly Boss materialFirmament Note8x Tracks of Destiny41x Ethereal Omen56x Echoing Wail58x Eternal Lament18x Firmament Note69x Celestial Section139x Heavenly MelodyTrailblazers must also save up around 290x Traveler’s Guide for Cerydra. It is the standard amount of materials required to ascend any character to level 90. Doing so increases their base stat.Also read: New BP Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 3.4Where to find Cerydra’s potential materials in Honkai Star RailFirmament Note/ Celestial Section/ Heavenly MelodyHeavenly Melody (Image via HoYoverse)The Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody are the crucial ascension materials for Cerydra in HSR. They are different rarities of the same resource that can be farmed via the Bud of Harmony Crimson Calyx. Eternal Lament (Image via HoYoverse)The different variants of Eternal Lament are trace and ascension materials required by Cerydra in HSR. To obtain the item, you must defeat the Black Tide Creatures on the overworld. You can also craft Eternal Lament and Echoing Wail via the Omni-Synthesizer if you have the required resources.Charred Bud of TwilightCharred Bud of Twilight (Image via HoYoverse)Character ascension materials like the Charred Bud of Twilight are dropped from the Shape of Cinders Stagnant Shadow. Just spend your Trailblaze Power and defeat the Dark Sun Gryphon enemy that spawns within the domain.Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.