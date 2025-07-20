Honkai Star Rail Cerydra ascension and trace materials leaked

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 20, 2025 20:39 GMT
Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail Cerydra ascension materials leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

Cerydra ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail will be worth farming to unleash her true potential. However, the 5-star Harmony character is yet to be released and has been revealed only via the version 3.5 drip marketing campaign so far. Credible third-party sources like Hakush.in have further disclosed Cerydra's materials for those planning to summon her.

Ad

This article discusses Cerydra's ascension requirement in HSR.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Cerydra ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 drip marketing campaign has officially revealed Cerydra, confirming her debut in the same patch. She was playable during the closed beta test, so a few leakers shared her ascension requirements. The list below further details all the materials players need to increase Cerydra’s level and trace in HSR, per the information from Hakush.in:

Ascension materials

  • 65x Charred Bud of Twilight
  • 15x Ethereal Omen
  • 15x Echoing Wail
  • 15x Eternal Lament
  • 308,000 Credits
Ad

Trace materials

  • 3 Million Credits
  • 12x Weekly Boss materialFirmament Note
  • 8x Tracks of Destiny
  • 41x Ethereal Omen
  • 56x Echoing Wail
  • 58x Eternal Lament
  • 18x Firmament Note
  • 69x Celestial Section
  • 139x Heavenly Melody

Trailblazers must also save up around 290x Traveler’s Guide for Cerydra. It is the standard amount of materials required to ascend any character to level 90. Doing so increases their base stat.

Also read: New BP Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 3.4

Ad

Where to find Cerydra’s potential materials in Honkai Star Rail

Firmament Note/ Celestial Section/ Heavenly Melody

Heavenly Melody (Image via HoYoverse)
Heavenly Melody (Image via HoYoverse)

The Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody are the crucial ascension materials for Cerydra in HSR. They are different rarities of the same resource that can be farmed via the Bud of Harmony Crimson Calyx.

Ad
Eternal Lament (Image via HoYoverse)
Eternal Lament (Image via HoYoverse)

The different variants of Eternal Lament are trace and ascension materials required by Cerydra in HSR. To obtain the item, you must defeat the Black Tide Creatures on the overworld. You can also craft Eternal Lament and Echoing Wail via the Omni-Synthesizer if you have the required resources.

Ad

Charred Bud of Twilight

Charred Bud of Twilight (Image via HoYoverse)
Charred Bud of Twilight (Image via HoYoverse)

Character ascension materials like the Charred Bud of Twilight are dropped from the Shape of Cinders Stagnant Shadow. Just spend your Trailblaze Power and defeat the Dark Sun Gryphon enemy that spawns within the domain.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications