Honkai Nexus Anima early gameplay revealed

Honkai Nexus Anima is the latest upcoming title from gacha game developer HoYoverse. Its gameplay reveal showcases various aspects and mechanics. As the game is still under development, no other details about what fans can expect from it are available.In this article, we will take a look at the gameplay of the newest HoYoverse title, Honkai Nexus Anima.Honkai Nexus Anima early gameplay exploredHonkai Nexus Anima’s gameplay reveal gives players a glimpse of what they can expect. It will be an open world players can explore with their spirits, aka Animas. Additionally, they can complete various activities with these creatures.The Animas come in various forms; there are small and big ones, and you can ride and explore with the latter. Some specific Animas will also allow you to fly or glide across the map.As for the fighting mechanics, Honkai: Nexus Anima features the auto-chess battling system, similar to Teamfight Tactics or Dota Underlords. Here, players must build the strongest roster to defeat enemies.Additionally, players will be able to customize their character. Judging by the customization tab, they may have access to several options for modifying their characters' aesthetic.For now, this is all the developers have revealed regarding Honkai Nexus Anima’s gameplay. Its Closed Beta Test registration is live, so players can sign up for a chance to play before its release.For more articles related to other HoYoverse titles, check the following section out:Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half banners and eventsBest Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsNew Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught