Honkai Nexus Anima leak hints at auto-chess gameplay 

By Eswar Keshav
Published Aug 26, 2025 17:54 GMT
Honkai Nexus Anima leak hints at auto-chess gameplay
New Honkai Nexus Anima leaks hints at its auto-chess gameplay style (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse recently announced a brand new Honkai game during the Star Rail LIVE 2025 concert. The publisher shared a teaser for this game, featuring characters like Kiana and Blade, among others. However, not much information about its gameplay was unveiled in this teaser.

Leakers like Ubatcha and Hxg Diluc claim that the title Honkai game is named Honkai Nexus Anima. They also mentioned that HoYoverse has created the YouTube accounts for Honkai: Nexus Anima for various languages. Recently, new images have been leaked, which showcase its gameplay.

On that note, this article will explore the new gameplay leaks for HoYoverse's upcoming game, Honkai Nexus Anima.

Note: This article is based on early leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Honkai Nexus Anima gameplay leaks

As mentioned, HoYoverse has officially disclosed a new teaser for its upcoming Honkai game during the Star Rail LIVE 2025 concert. The teaser featured characters from other Honkai games, such as Blade and Kiana. However, since then, not much information has been revealed regarding this game, such as the playable characters and gameplay style.

Recent leaked images of the Honkai: Nexus Anima title showcase its gameplay and some of the upcoming playable characters. Based on these details, the new Honkai title from HoYoverse is rumored to have an auto-chess gameplay style.

Auto-chess games involve strategy and chess-like elements. Players can place specific characters in special grids on the field before the battle starts. Furthermore, players will not be able to give inputs during the battle phase, as their pieces will automatically attack the enemy units.

Some popular titles with auto-chess gameplay include Dota Auto Chess, Dota Underlords, Teamfight Tactics, and Hearthstone's Battlegrounds.

Some speculate that HoYoverse has released more auto chess events in its other titles, like Honkai: Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero, and Genshin Impact, to test out mechanics for the upcoming Honkai Nexus Anima game. However, to know more about the gameplay style and upcoming characters in this game, we must wait for official announcements.

Also read - "Is that Ifa? No way bro!!!": Genshin Impact fans speculate over silhouette in new Honkai game teaser

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
