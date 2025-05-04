"Is that Ifa? No way bro!!!": Genshin Impact fans speculate over silhouette in new Honkai game teaser

The new Honkai Star Rail concert concluded on May 3, 2025, revealing new information about HoYoverse's latest game. Although the title's release date, name, and other details are still unknown, the dev team released a trailer to promote their upcoming game. Moreover, fans have spotted the silhouette of a possible Genshin character on the poster of the new game.

One Redditor, u/youarenotthatguybruh, posted on the Genshin Impact Reddit, sharing the possible silhouette of the character Ifa from the new Honkai game.

Meanwhile, user u/SnowPastel commented the following after looking at the silhouette:

"His Pokemon would be Cacucu, makes sense."

If this silhouette indeed belongs to the Genshin Impact character Ifa, it would make sense for the dev team to include his Saurian companion, Cacucu, in the upcoming game. Other commentators in the post also shared some unique theories and reactions after watching the game's trailer.

For instance, u/Nameless49 theorized how the new HoYoverse title could bring together characters from all HoYoverse games, including Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero:

"The name of the game is called Honkai but Genshin seems to be included too but this most likely just a non-canon game just for fun so they can do whatever they want. Might as well have bangboos from ZZZ."

Some commentators, such as u/Eastern-Yogurt8972, speculated what the new title from HoYoverse could be like:

"If that's the case, I wonder how they'll handle this game. Is it gonna be another long term gacha like Genshin, complete with its own story and reason behind the crossover, or is it gonna be a small, just for the fun game."

One user, u/Alternative-Duty-532, suggested that it could be Artem Wing, a character from the HoYoverse title, Tears of Themesis:

"It might be him. From Tears of Themesis, the same pose."

While some suggested it could be Adventurine or Boothill from Honkai: Star Rail, most agreed that it closely resembled Ifa from Genshin Impact. Another user, u/Aikami13, put forward the possibility of the silhouette being an original character:

"Looks more like Ifa than Adventurine imo. But it could be an original character too."

Most fans speculate it might be Ifa or an original character designed for the new title by HoYoverse. However, players would have to wait for further news about the upcoming game to know the complete details about this mystery character.

Details of the new Honkai game by HoYoverse

During the Star Rail LIVE concert, the whole screen went blank at 2:15:00, and fans could hear Kiana Kaslana's Chinese voice. Soon after, a small trailer featured Kiana from Honkai Impact 3rd, Blade from HSR, and other characters.

Each character featured in the trailer has a unique pet, and it seems likely that the upcoming game will feature battles between these animals.

The development team also revealed a poster for their upcoming game. The poster contains silhouettes of potential playable characters along with their special companions.

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

