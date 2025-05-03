HoYoverse reveals new Honkai game similar to Pokémon, featuring Blade and Kiana 

At the end of the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025, HoYoverse surprised everyone with a new Honkai game announcement along with two Fate collab characters. First of all, Honkai Star Rail announced two new playable characters for HSR x Fate Grand Order: Saber and Archer. After the Fate collab announcements, HoYoverse teased a brand-new Honkai game.
For the last year, there have been rumors and leaks going around about HoYoverse developing a new game set in the Honkai universe inspired by monster-catching games like Pokémon. Many fans started believing in this rumor after multiple pages titled Honkai: Nexus Anima appeared on X. With today's tease, HoYoverse has officially confirmed there is a new Honkai game in the pipeline.
HoYoverse confirms new Honkai game during Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025 Livestream
After the amazing two-hour-long concert performance filled with beautiful tracks from Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse revealed an official promotional video for the new Honkai game at timestamp 2:19:40. It is a short video showcasing two known characters: Kiana from Honkai Impact 3rd and Blade from Honkai Star Rail.
While Kiana does seem like a reasonable choice for a new Honkai game, as she is one of the main protagonists of Honkai Impact 3rd, Blade, a Stellaron Hunter from Honkai Star Rail, does seem like an odd choice. The video begins by showing Kiana exploring a new location alongside her cute companion. Soon after, she encounters Blade and his pet. The two teams take on a challenge, battling each other using their pets.
The short video also showcased two unknown characters. Lastly, the video ends with an image showcasing silhouettes of multiple characters. Based on the silhouettes, the character in front appears to be Kiana, and Blade seems to be the third character from the left. There are several other silhouettes of different characters in the image, along with a text that says, "A Brand-New Honkai Game Stay Tuned."
With just a short trailer and a lineup of silhouettes shown at the end, there are still a lot of questions about what this new game will offer. However, one thing is clear. HoYoverse is not done expanding the Honkai universe.
