HoYoverse reveals new Honkai game similar to Pokémon, featuring Blade and Kiana 

At the end of the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025, HoYoverse surprised everyone with a new Honkai game announcement along with two Fate collab characters. First of all, Honkai Star Rail announced two new playable characters for HSR x Fate Grand Order: Saber and Archer. After the Fate collab announcements, HoYoverse teased a brand-new Honkai game.

Ad

For the last year, there have been rumors and leaks going around about HoYoverse developing a new game set in the Honkai universe inspired by monster-catching games like Pokémon. Many fans started believing in this rumor after multiple pages titled Honkai: Nexus Anima appeared on X. With today's tease, HoYoverse has officially confirmed there is a new Honkai game in the pipeline.

HoYoverse confirms new Honkai game during Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025 Livestream

Kiana appears in the new Honkai game promotional video (Image via HoYoverse)

After the amazing two-hour-long concert performance filled with beautiful tracks from Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse revealed an official promotional video for the new Honkai game at timestamp 2:19:40. It is a short video showcasing two known characters: Kiana from Honkai Impact 3rd and Blade from Honkai Star Rail.

Ad

Trending

What is Blade doing in the new Honkai game teaser? (Image via HoYoverse)

While Kiana does seem like a reasonable choice for a new Honkai game, as she is one of the main protagonists of Honkai Impact 3rd, Blade, a Stellaron Hunter from Honkai Star Rail, does seem like an odd choice. The video begins by showing Kiana exploring a new location alongside her cute companion. Soon after, she encounters Blade and his pet. The two teams take on a challenge, battling each other using their pets.

Ad

You will battle against other characters in the new Honkai game (Image via HoYoverse)

The short video also showcased two unknown characters. Lastly, the video ends with an image showcasing silhouettes of multiple characters. Based on the silhouettes, the character in front appears to be Kiana, and Blade seems to be the third character from the left. There are several other silhouettes of different characters in the image, along with a text that says, "A Brand-New Honkai Game Stay Tuned."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With just a short trailer and a lineup of silhouettes shown at the end, there are still a lot of questions about what this new game will offer. However, one thing is clear. HoYoverse is not done expanding the Honkai universe.

Check out other Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kumar Choudhary Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.



With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.



Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.



He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.



When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.