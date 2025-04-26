Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at potential Kafka, Jingliu, and Blade buffs

Four old 5-star characters, Kafka, Jingliu, Blade, and Silver Wolf, will be buffed in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch. A trustworthy leaker, Luna, recently disclosed some information regarding the expected buffs of Kafka, Jingliu, and Blade. Since the aforementioned units became victims of power creep for a while, a buff is needed to make them viable in the current meta.
This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak related to Blade, Jingliu, and Kafka’s expected buffs.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of HSR version 3.4’s debut. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.
A reliable Honkai Star Rail leaker discloses parts of the expected Kafka, Jingliu, and Blade buffs
According to the information from one of the credible Honkai Star Rail leakers, Luna, Kafka, Blade, and Jingliu will likely receive the following buffs in HSR version 3.4:
Kafka
- The DoT debuffs can be detonated by Kafka’s follow-up attacks.
- Kafka’s FUAs can be triggered by her allies’ attacks, not just her Basic ATK.
- Her entire kit and damage multipliers are expected to be balanced according to the current meta.
Jingliu
- HoYoverse will likely change Jingliu’s abilities so they will scale with HP instead of ATK.
- Any Eidolons that enhances Jingliu’s ATK or scales with ATK will be changed accordingly.
Blade
- Blade’s taunt will likely be more effective after the buff.
- Blade’s follow-up attack is expected to be optimized for better damage output.
- After the changes, Blade’s abilities will scale purely with HP.
Since these three limited-time 5-star characters are quite old, it will be interesting to see how the buff will affect their gameplay and whether they will become viable again.
