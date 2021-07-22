Genshin Impact Sacrificial Offering quest guide: How to investigate using the Memento Lens

There are plenty of lengthy world quests for players to enjoy in Genshin Impact's new region of Inazuma.

When Travelers first dock in Inazuma, they will land on Narukami Island. The Sacrificial Offering Quest is on this island.

In this quest, the Traveler has to help out a shrine maiden named Kazari by cleansing an abandoned shrine. Players will need to solve several puzzles and fight a few boss enemies to clear the quest.

How to complete the Sacrificial Offering quest in Genshin Impact

Kitsune statue in Genshin Impact's Sacrificial Offering quest (image via ZaFrostPet)

Genshin Impact players can unlock the Sacrificial Offering quest by completing the quest, A Strange Story in Konda.

Sacrificial Offering prompts players to go to a shrine northeast of Konda village and investigate the area.

There are several ghosts of shrine maidens around the shrine. Players need to round up three ghosts in one location, where there are three big Kitsune statues.

Interacting with a ghost will relocate it elsewhere, so players should just keep doing so until all three are by the statues.

Interacting with a "Mysterious Shadow" in Genshin Impact (image via ZaFrostPet)

When all three shrine maiden ghosts are in place, players will find three Exquisite Chests that can be opened to get rewards.

Shortly afterward, players will receive a key item called the Memento Lens. This will appear as a gadget item in Genshin Impact's inventory and must be equipped to continue the quest.

Three chests around the Kitsune statues (image via ZaFrostPet)

In the same area as the shrine, players should use the Memento Lens to scope out the small Kitsune statues that are imbued with Electro energy.

To investigate with the Memento Lens, players must have it equipped, hit their gadget button, and focus on the Kitsune statues.

The Kitsune statues that must be scanned with the Memento Lens are located in the following areas:

Right of the shrine Following the path from the shrine, under a small cover By the three large Kitsune statues where the ghosts were By the steps to the right of the three statues Further south, where the ghost was standing around the trees

Scanning a Kitsune statue with the Memento Lens (image via ZaFrostPet)

By scanning the statues, players will learn the “sacred words” mentioned in the shrine’s hints. There are three dialog lines, and players must remember their correct order. After reciting them, players will obtain a Ward for future use.

The next destination in the questline is a barrier just north of the small lake in the nearby area. In this small tomb, players need to use the Ward to purify the abandoned shrine and then solve a puzzle.

Based on the diagram, players should change the item in the center to order two and all others to order three.

A mysterious Samurai will appear after Travelers solve the puzzle in the tomb. Defeating the Samurai will complete the quest, and players will be rewarded with 40 Primogems.

Also read: Genshin Impact all Electroculus locations: Inazuma places with interactive map revealed

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh