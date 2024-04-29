Genshin Impact Savoring the Breeze web event guide: How to get 120 primogems

Genshin Impact's new web event is called "Savoring the Breeze," where players must mix drinks and satisfy customers to win prizes. These prizes are Primogems, which makes the event even more important for anyone looking to stock up on the premium Gacha currency.

Like any web event, "Savoring the Breeze" is time-gated and can be completed with limited resources in each daily reset. Hence, do not expect to get all the rewards from Day 1. This article will list everything related to the web event, and guide you through the basics.

The runtime of this event is roughly one week, from April 29 to May 6, allowing players limited time to finish everything.

Savoring the Breeze Day 1 web event guide in Genshin Impact

To start the web event, head to the official page of HoYoverse. You can click on the link provided by the official social media page below or use this official event link.

Once you have entered the website, log in using your in-game credentials, and click on the "Traveler and Paimon" PNG in the middle of the screen to start.

Event Mechanics:

The main objective of this event is to serve drinks to customers. You must mix three ingredients, out of the eight present on screen, and conjure a drink according to the customer's needs.

Event screen (Image via HoYoverse)

Each customer will take up "Inspirations," shown in the top-left of your screen.

Inspirations in Genshin Impact web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Successfully serving a drink to the customer will add 1 point towards "Positive Rating," also shown in the bottom-left corner, just above the "Inspirations."

Positive rating in Genshin Impact web event (Image via HoYoverse)

"Inspirations" can be built daily by completing tasks such as:

Logging into Genshin Impact for 30 Inspirations

Joining the Discord server for 10 Inspirations

Claiming commission rewards for 10 Inspirations

Using 40 Original Resins daily for 10 Inspirations

Logging into the Web Event for 20 Inspirations

Regarding the "Positive Rating," accumulating 40 ratings throughout the event's runtime will grant you 120 Primogems.

Tasks for Inspirations (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, in terms of making drinks, you must follow along the text written by the customer, and conjure a drink according to it. For example, the image below shows a customer wanting her drink to start with a "slime icon," one of your available ingredients. Next, she wants "red liquid embellishment," available in the form of tomato sauce.

Lastly, she wants the drink to be topped with "Fresh Fruits," available on the second tray beside the Mint.

Second customer (Image via HoYoverse)

Hence, your job is to put the ingredients in the following order: Slime liquid>Tomato sauce>Fruits.

Day 1 recipes for each customer in Genshin Impact Savoring the Breeze:

The following list showcases the drink recipe for each customer on Day 1 of Savoring the Breeze event:

Customer 1: Coffee beans, Milk, Mint

Customer 2: Sime Liquid, Tomato sauce, fruits

Customer 3: Orange juice, Slime Liquid, fruits

Customer 4: Special Ingredient, Slime Liquid, Mint

Customer 5: Milk, fruits, Slime Liquid

Customer 6: Coffee beans, Orange juice, fruits

Customer 7: Coffee beans, Tomato Juice, Special ingredient Slime

Customer 8: Tomato sauce, Slime, Slime Liquid

Customer 9: Milk, coffee beans, Special ingredient Sugar

If your last/ninth customer happens to be Arlecchino, then you have completed Day 1 of Savoring the Breeze web event. You should also have a 9 Positive Rating, eligible for 30 Primogems from the Reward section.