The Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 Special Program livestream was a huge success, and the developers unveiled multiple changes and updates that are coming to the game. At the end of the livestream, HoYoverse also announced that they have a Live Concert for this title in the making, along with Carnivals. With the announcement, players are excited as they get to meet fellow Trailblazers and enjoy the wonderful music of this title.

For those who are curious, this article discusses the Honkai Star Rail Live Concert in detail.

Hoyoverse announces Honkai Star Rail 2024 Live Concert during the version 2.0 Special Program livestream

As mentioned previously, at the end of the Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 livestream, HoYoverse, the developer of this space odyssey, announced that they have started working on a Live Concert, which will arrive sometime this year. Players around the world are hyped as they will get to enjoy their favorite music of this turn-based battler during the Concert.

The developers also said they will unveil more information regarding the Live Concert in the coming months. This is not the first time that HoYoverse hosted a Live Concert. They hosted one back in 2023 named Departure Festival, which players enjoyed greatly.

Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game from HoYoverse and is available on multiple platforms such as Android, iOS, PlayStation, and PC. The release of the version 2.0 update is near the horizon and is set to be released on February 6, 2024 worldwide. The update will last longer than most patches and will be released alongside Black Swan, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, and their signature Light Cone banners. The second phase of the update will feature the limited-time banners of the brand-new Harmony character Sparkle and the first rerun banner of Jing Yuan.

Players will also be able to explore a brand-new region, Penacony, the Planet of Festivities, after the update drops. The new map also houses several chests and puzzles for the Trailblazers to open and obtain a few Stellar Jades, which they can save to summon for their desired character.

For more updates and guides related to this space odyssey, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Star Rail hub.