Genshin Impact Sea of Bygone Eras: Swaying Eel puzzle locations

Swaying Eel is one of many puzzles in Genshin Impact's Sea of Bygone Eras. It is a new underwater region introduced in the version 4.6 update, filled with tons of treasure chests, puzzles, and more. It is essential to complete all of these if you want to obtain tons of primogems for future summons.

For ardent enthusiasts, finishing the Swaying Eel puzzle is important as it contributes to reaching 100% completion of the underwater region. As of now, there are only four Swaying Eel puzzles in the Sea of Bygone Eras. It is advised that you unlock all teleport waypoints beforehand for easy travel.

This article will cover all the puzzle locations and how to solve them in Genshin Impact.

All Swaying Eels puzzle locations in Genshin Impact Sea of Bygone Eras

Before we start, it is advised that Genshin Impact players complete The Last Day of Remuria World Quest. It is part of the World Quest Series, Canticles of Harmony: Second Movement - Prisoner In Shackles. This will give us access to all parts of the Sea of Bygone Eras.

Location 1

Near the teleport waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

You will find the first Swaying Eel puzzle near a teleport waypoint located southeast of Initium Iani. The puzzle will be right beside the waypoint, so you cannot miss it.

Interact with the puzzle and start the challenge. Here, you need to cause all three Swaying Eels in the coral reefs to pop out at the same time. You must wait for around six to eight seconds for this to happen. When all three eels pop out, use the pause "Symphony" ability to catch all three eels and complete the challenge. This will reward you with an Exquisite Chest.

Location 2

Catch four eels in this puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another Swaying Eel puzzle can also be found in Initium Iani of Sea of Bygone Eras. To reach this puzzle, use the waypoint north of Hortus Euergetis and head to the marked location shown in the image above.

Interact with the puzzle to start the challenge. Unlike the previous challenge with three eels, this Swaying Eel puzzle will include four popping out. Once again, you will have 48 seconds to wait for all four eels to pop out simultaneously and use your pause "symphony" ability.

Location 3

Near broken bridge pillar (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next Swaying Eel puzzle is located in Alta Semita. Refer to the map above for the exact location.

The number of eels you need to catch has increased from four to five here. You will have 30 seconds to complete this challenge but only need to wait for 9-11 seconds for all eels to pop out together. When this happens, use the pause "symphony" ability and unlock the Exquisite Chest.

Location 4

Another one near the teleport waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Swaying Eel puzzle is located in Collegium Phonascorum. Use the nearest teleport and head to the marked location shown in the image above. The process to complete the challenge remains the same but this time you must catch four eels within 30 seconds.

