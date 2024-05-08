Genshin Impact 4.6 Radiant Spincrystal locations

Genshin Impact 4.6 has released five new Radiant Spincrystals in the Nostoi Region and the Sea of Bygone Eras. These are special items that can unlock several unnamed in-game soundtracks and can be used inside the Serenitea Pot as Realm Music.

This article covers the locations of all five new Radiant Spincrystals in the game and explains how to obtain them.

Note: Some of the locations for Radiant Spincrystals are locked behind quests so it is recommended that you complete the Caticles of Harmony World Quest series.

Genshin Impact: All five Radiant Spincrystal locations in Sea od Bygone Eras and Nostoi Region

Radiant Spincrystal 126

Radiant Spincrystal 126 is in Domus Aurea (Image via HoYoverse)

Radiant Spincrystal 126 is the easiest one to spot in Genshin Impact 4.6. Teleport to the waypoint in Domus Aurea: Upper Level and look to your left to find the item. Note that this location is unlocked only after completing the Fortune Plango Vulnera quest.

Radiant Spincrystal 127

Head to the upper level of Faded Castle (Image via HoYoverse)

Start by teleporting to the northern waypoint on the middle level of the Faded Castle and turn around to exit the corridor. Once you're out, turn to your right and take the stairs leading to the upper level.

Lastly, use the power of "symphony" to pass through the mysterious bookshelf and look across the chandelier to find Radiant Spincrystal 127 in Genshin Impact.

Radiant Spincrystal 128

Radiant Spincrystal 128 is located in Collegium Phonascorum (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in Collegium Phonascorum and head straight. As soon as you exit the tunnel, climb the rocks on your right to find the Radiant Spincrystal 128 near two Hydro Crysalflies.

Radiant Spincrystal 129

Radiant Spincrystal 129 is in Hortus Euergetis (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in Hortus Euergetis on the western map of the Sea of Bygone Eras in Genshin Impact and swim east to find the Radiant Spincrystal on a pink coral reef.

Radiant Spincrystal 130

You can find Radiant Spincrystal 130 in Alta Semita (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint located northeast of Collegium Phonascorum. Turn left and head straight before going to the bottom of the first pipe instrument you see to find Radiant Spincrystal 130 in Genshin Impact.

Once you have collected all five Radiant Spincrystals in the Nostoi Region and Sea of Bygone Eras, you can go to your Serenitea Pot and install them to the Euphonium Unbound to start playing the music.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.