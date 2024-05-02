Genshin Impact Sea of Bygone Eras (west map) Hydroculus locations

Sea of Bygone Eras is a new underwater location in Genshin Impact's Fontaine region where you can find up to 46 Hydroculus. 20 of these are on the west side of this fresh area and the remaining 26 are on the east. Most of them can be easily collected while exploring the map, but some are hidden in plain sight and can be easily missed.
This article will guide you to the locations of all 20 Hydroculus on the western map of Sea of Bygone Eras in Genshin Impact.
All 20 Sea of Bygone Eras (west) Hydroculus location in Genshin Impact
Hydroculus #1
This Hydroculus is under the first teleport waypoint you unlock in Genshin's Sea of Bygone Eras.
Hydroculus #2
Teleport to the southwest waypoint in Initium Iani and swim upwards in the southwest direction to find the second Hydroculus behind the rock.
Hydroculus #3
You can find a Hydroculus at the entrance of the Caesareum Palace.
Hydroculus #4
You can find one Hydroculus near the Nameless Stone Statue in Caesareum Palace.
Hydroculus #5
You can find another Hydroculus on the rock pillars in the middle of the Caesareum Palace cave in Genshin Impact.
Hydroculus #6
Teleport to the southwest waypoint in Initium Iani and head south to find another cave entrance. At the end of it, you will find a rock. Break it and collect the Hydroculus.
Hydroculus #7
Teleport to the waypoint in the middle of Initium Iani and head northwest to find a Hydroculus on top of a pillar.
Hydroculus #8
Swim upwards in the northern direction from your previous location to find a Hydroculus above a rock.
Hydroculus #9
Head northeast from your previous location to find the ninth Hydroculus in a small space in a rock.
Hydroculus #10
You can find one Hydroculus inside a bell in the middle of the Portus Anticus cave in Genshin Impact.
Hydroculus #11
You can find another Hydroculus above a statue in Portus Anticus southwest of your previous location.
Hydroculus #12
There's one Hydroculus near the other entrance to Portus Anticus in Genshin Impact.
Hydroculus #13
Teleport to the northern waypoint in Initium Iani and turn slightly to your right to find a Hydroculus inside an opening in a rock.
Hydroculus #14
Teleport to Hortus Euergetis and swim north to find a Hydroculus hidden behind a rock.
Hydrodulus #15
Teleport back to the waypoint in Hortus Euergetis and head west to find a Hydroculus hidden behind the giant pillar near the water portal.
Hydroculus #16
From your previous location, swim upward in the southern direction to find a Hydroculus inside a rock.
Hydroculus #17
Once you've collected the sixteenth Hydroculus, swim upwards and look north to find a Hydroculus above a couple of rocks.
Hydroculus #18
Teleport to the southwest waypoint in Initium Iani and head east to find a Hydroculus at the tip of a rock.
Hydroculus #19
Swim upwards from your previous location to find a Hydroculus above the rock.
Hydroculus #20
After collecting the nineteenth Hydroculus, swim downward in the eastern direction and look for pink coral reefs to find the last Hydroculus on the western map of Sea of Bygone Eras.
