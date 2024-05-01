All 6 Luxurious Chests locations in Sea of Bygone Eras in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can find up to six Luxurious Chests in the new Sea of Bygone Eras region of Fontaine, excluding the ones obtained from the Shrines of Depths. To acquire these treasures, Travelers must solve different puzzles and complete various challenges, such as guiding Seelies to their courts or making Swaying Eels dance to a melody. Each Luxurious Chest offers 10 Primogems, so you can earn a decent amount of Primogems by opening these items.

Without further delay, this article will guide you to the locations of all six Luxurious Chests in the Sea of Bygone Eras in Genshin Impact.

Note: Complete the Canticles of Harmony series and unlock the Sea of Bygone Eras map to obtain all the chests.

All six Sea of Bygone Eras Luxurious Chest locations in Genshin Impact

Luxurious Chest #1

Luxurious Chest and Seelie locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Luxurious Chest is located in the Portus Anticus cave. To obtain the treasure, you must guide all three Seelies back to their respective courts.

All three Seelie locations (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the first Seelie on the bell in the middle of the cave. Use the nearby Hydro portal to get up and ring the bell. The second Seelie is located southwest of the bell, and the third is southeast of the bell. Guide all the Seelies back to their courts and collect the Luxurious Chest. On a related note, you will also get a new Genshin Impact achievement, Misteriosa Forma Del Tiempo, for doing so.

Luxurious Chest #2

Luxurious Chest in Caesareum Palace (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to Caesareum Palace and interact with the Nameless Stone Statue. This will trigger a battle challenge where you must fight multiple waves of Vishaps. Accomplishing it will remove the blue seal from the cavern entrance.

Three chests inside the cavern (Image via HoYoverse)

Head inside the cavern to find Luxurious, Precious, and Remarkable Chests and the Dies Irae music score. On a related note, do not forget to interact with the Nameless Stone Statue again to unlock the "Go Tell the citizens of the Capital..." achievement. This is worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Luxurious Chest #3

Luxurious Chest in Initium Iani (Image via HoYoverse)

Use any teleport waypoint in Initium Iani and swim towards the floating rocks to find the Washer Octopus and Wonderchime Flower puzzle.

Complete all the challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

You must complete three challenges to obtain one Luxurious Chest and two Exquisite Chests. The first one involves bursting Pufferfruits within a time limit. The second challenge entails defeating some Fontemer Aberrants and freeing the Washer Octopus. Once you have completed both, head to the top and interact with the Washer Octopus to start the third challenge of collecting Hydro particles.

Completing it will spawn a Luxurious Chest, worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Luxurious Chest #4

Luxurious Chest in Alta Semita (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint east of Alta Semita and head north to find a Washer Octopus starting at three Wonderchime Flowers.

Follow the Washer Octopus and help it (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve the Luxurious Chest puzzle, interact with the Washer Octopus and follow it to complete three challenges. Your first task is to stop the Swaying Eels from hiding in the coral reefs. The second challenge needs you to open the large clam to free a Blubberbeast.

Finally, free the Washer Octopus' friends from the seaweed and follow them back to the original spot. Interact with the creature one more time to unlock the Luxurious Chest and get two additional Exquisite Chests in Genshin Impact.

Luxurious Chest #5

Luxurious Chest in Alta Semita (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth Luxurious Chest is also locked behind a similar Washer Octopus and Wonderchime Flower puzzle in Alta Semita. Luckily, it is just as easy to solve.

Help the Washer Octopuses (Image via HoYoverse)

First, follow the light flowing north and help the Washer Octopus by defeating the Fontemer Aberrants. Next, head to the other side and hit the clam to free the octopus.

Rotate the flower towards the Washer Octopus on the right (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, approach the Washer Octopuses in the middle and use the power of "symphony" to rotate the flower and make it face the creature on the right side. This will complete the challenge and unlock the Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact.

Luxurious Chest #6

Luxurious Chest in Collegium Phonascorum (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Luxurious Chest in the Sea of Bygone Eras can be found near the eastern cave entrance in Collegium Phonascorum. It is pretty easy to locate since you will find two Auric Anglerfish guarding the treasure and a Hydroculus sealed inside a barrier. You will also bump into two Washer Octopuses near the mechanical fish.

Follow both Octopuses and complete the challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

To remove the barrier, follow the Washer Octopuses and complete their challenges. Doing so will give you two Exquisite Chests and remove the seal. Finally, open the Luxurious Chest, worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.