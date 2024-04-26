Genshin Impact Ancient Autoharmonic Music Box guide

Ancient Autoharmonic Music Box is a quest item in Genshin Impact that you can obtain after completing The Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest. You can insert up to six Musical Scores in this item and unlock musical scenes to obtain several in-game rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, and Weapon Ascension Material. The basic pre-requirement to collect all the Scores is to complete the Fortune Plango Vulnera World Quest.

This article will cover the locations of all six Musical Scores and guide you on how to get them in Genshin Impact. Additionally, you can unlock a hidden achievement titled Echoes of Grand Symphony, worth five Primogems.

All six Ancient Autoharmonic Music Box Score locations in Genshin Impact

1) Locus Amoenus Score

Locus Amoenus can be obtained automatically. (Image via HoYoverse)

Locus Amoenus Score can be obtained automatically during The Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Here's a list of rewards for unlocking this score:

Primogems x20

Mora x20,000

Chapter of an Ancient Chord x3

Guide to Equity x2

2) Tuba Mirium Score

Autoharmonic Reed Pipe location (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Tuba Mirium Score, you must first collect a Blank Score after solving an Autoharmonic Reed Pipe puzzle during the Underwater Nocturne World Quest. To complete the challenge, you must use the power of Symphony to move the soundboard of Reed Pipe and match its sign with the one on the nearby wall.

Once that is done, head back to the stage on the lower level of Faded Castle and install the Blank Score to the device. This will trigger a cutscene and you can complete the Underwater Nocturne quest.

After you have completed the quest, interact with the device and select Begin Performance. Complete the challenge by collecting the required number of bubbles and avoid getting hit by the thunder. You can also use the power of Symphony to stop the bubbles to make it easier to collect them.

Once the performance is finished, interact with the device and collect the Tuba Mirium Score. Below are the rewards for collecting it:

Primogems x20

Mora x20,000

Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x3

Guide to Justice x2

3) Rex Tremendae Score

Rex Tremendae Score location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Portus Anticus and head southeast to find a harp guarded by a Praetorian Golem. Defeat the mob and grab the Rex Tremendae Score.

You can obtain these rewards for collecting the Rex Tremendae Score:

Primogems x20

Mora x20,000

Wine Goblet of Pristine Sea x3

Guide to Order x2

4) Dies Irae Score

Dies Irae Score location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Caesareum Palace and interact with the Nameless Stone Statue to begin a challenge. You will face several Vishaps that will spawn in multiple waves so make sure to bring a solid team. Completing the challenge will remove the large blue seal on the other side of the arena. Go inside the cave to collect the Dies Irae Score and Luxurious, Precious, and Remarkable Chests.

On a related note, you can return to the Nameless Stone Statue and interact with it to get a hidden Genshin Impact achievement titled "Go tell the Citizens of the Capital...," worth five Primogems.

These are the rewards for collecting the Dies Irae Score:

Primogems x20

Mora x20,000

Chapter of an Ancient Chord x3

Guide to Equity x2

5) Confutatis Score

Confutatis Score (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the Consutatis Score next to Cineas, the local legend's arena in Capitolium: Old Palace. You can avoid fighting it if you go around its arena.

You will get the following rewards for obtaining the Consutatis Score:

Primogems x20

Mora x20,000

Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x3

Guide to Justice x2

6) Lacrimosa Score

Complete Fortune Plango Vulnera quest to obtain Lacrimora Score. (Image via HoYoverse)

Lacrimosa is the sixth and final Score in the Ancient Autoharmonic Music Box. It can be obtained automatically after completing Fortune Plango Vulnera World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Here are the rewards for unlocking Lacrimosa:

Primogems x20

Mora x20,000

Wine Goblet of Pristine Sea x3

Guide to Order x2

Echoes of the Grand Symphony. (Image via HoYoverse)

Collecting all six Music Scores will also unlock the Echoes of the Grand Symphony achievement, worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

