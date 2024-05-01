Genshin Impact Faded Castle Luxurious Chest Guide

Genshin Impact players can find one Luxurious Chest in the Faded Castle, which is an underwater area in the Nostoi Region. Some may have already discovered the chest because of its location. However, it is sealed and you must complete a theater challenge to obtain the treasure. It is also worth adding that completing the challenge will give you two additional Precious Chest rewards, worth 10 Primogems each.

Before we start, note that you must finish the Underwater Nocture World Quest to unlock the theater challenge in Genshin Impact. Here's the complete guide on how to obtain the Luxurious Chest in Faded Castle.

Genshin Impact Faded Castle Luxurious Chest Puzzle guide

Luxurious Chest location in Faded Castle (Image via HoYoverse)

The Luxurious Chest in the Faded Castle is located in the middle level. To obtain the treasure, you must complete An Unpredictable Stage challenge, which can only be unlocked after completing the Underwater Nocturne World Quest.

How to complete An Unpredictable Stage challenge in Genshin Impact

Interact with the harp on the stage to start An Unpredictable Stage. During the challenge, you must collect as many Note Bubbles as possible. Furthermore, avoid getting hit by the red lightning that will strike from the roof at different intervals. There are three levels in this challenge and the difficulty level will rise with each level.

You will also receive different buffs to help you complete the challenge, such as the pause soundwave, which can stop the Note Bubbles on its track, making it easier for you to collect them.

If you are unable to catch the minimum required bubbles in time, it will fail the challenge. However, you can try it multiple times so there's no need to worry.

A new achievement and two Precious Chest rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have completed the challenge, you will unlock a new Genshin Impact achievement called Odyssey on the Wall, worth five Primogems. In addition, on top of the Luxurious Chest, you will get two more Precious Chest rewards, worth 10 Primogems each.

Extract the Tuba Mirium score from the harp (Image via HoYoverse)

On a related note, you can also extract the Tuba Mirium Music Score from the harp after completing An Unpredictable Stage challenge. Doing so will give you the following rewards from the Ancient Autoharmonic Music Box:

Primogems x20

Mora x20,000

Guide to Justice x2

Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x3

