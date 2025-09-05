Genshin Impact Serenity's Call stats and materials

Serenity's Call in Genshin Impact is a new craftable weapon. It is a 4-star Sword that can be obtained after unlocking its blueprint in Nod-Krai. It is a pretty good weapon since it increases the equipping character's Max HP and provides a decent amount of Energy Recharge. It can be a good F2P option for a lot of characters.
This article will cover all the stats and effects of the fresh craftable Sword, Serenity's Call, and the materials required to level it up in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Serenity's Call stats, effects, and level-up materials
Serenity's Call stats and effects
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Serenity's Call is a 4-star Sword. It has the following stats and effects at level 90 and refinement rank I:
- Base ATK: 454
- Second stat: Energy Recharge 61.3%
- Passive effect: Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases Max HP by 16% for 12s. Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: Max HP from this effect is further increased by 16%. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.
The Energy Recharge second stat is really good for sub-DPS and support units. Additionally, the weapon's passive provides a lot of Max HP bonus to the equipping character, making it a lucrative option for characters who scale with HP and also require some ER, such as Furina and Layla.
You can also expect the Max HP bonus to double at R5, making it a great F2P weapon. Luckily, as previously mentioned, the 4-star Sword is a craftable weapon, so max refining it shouldn't be that difficult as long as you have the crafting billet.
That said, note that half of the effects on the Sword's passive can only be triggered when there are at least two Nod-Krai characters in the party.
Also read: Genshin Impact's upcoming version Luna I comes with a new storytelling style
Serenity's Call level-up materials
Here are some of the materials that you will need to max ascend Serenity's Call:
- Artful Device Fragment
- Frostnight's Glimmer
- Tattered Warrant
All of these are the base rarity of materials, and you will also need their higher rarities. Some can be obtained by defeating enemies in Nod-Krai, while one of them will be available in the domain that provides weapon ascension materials.
Since Serenity's Call is a forgeable weapon, you will first require a blueprint to unlock it. You can purchase this from Lyulka at Nod-Krai's smithy.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.