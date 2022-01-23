Genshin Impact Shrine of Depth locations in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma

Genshin Impact players often seek to find every Shrine of Depth location in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma for its numerous rewards.

However, the in-game map doesn't outright tell them where to go for these locations. Astute players are bound to uncover a few of them on the journey throughout Teyvat, but some players might wish to look up guides for ease of access.

In that case, this article will contain several interactive maps to assist them and how players can obtain the necessary keys.

Genshin Impact guide: Where to find all of the Shrine of Depths in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma

This guide will include several interactive maps for the player to use. There will be one per location (Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma), and all three will allow the player to zoom in, zoom out, or pan the map however they please.

The above interactive map includes all 30 Shrine of Depth locations. It also has several zooming and panning features.

Mondstadt locations

Genshin Impact players can get all of the Mondstadt Shrine of Depths Keys by completing:

Temple of the Falcon Domain.

Temple of the Wolf Domain.

Temple of the Lion Domain.

Eagle's Gate Domain.

Ascend: Clear the Ruins I

New Horizons of Adventure Quest.

Adventurer Handbook "Upgrade the Statues of the Seven in Mondstadt to Lv. 6"

Adventurer Handbook "Open 100 Chests"

Note: Ascend: Clear the Ruins I will give players three keys.

Liyue locations

Genshin Impact players can get all of the Liyue Shrine of Depths Keys by completing:

Domain of Forsaken Ruins

Domain of the Wayward Path

Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula

The Chi of Yore

The Tree who Stands Alone

Treasure Lost, Treasure Found

Ascend: Clear the Ruins II

Note: Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula will give players two keys (one for each level). Ascend: Clear the Ruins II will provide travelers with three keys. This domain is in the same location where the player got the three Mondstadt keys in Ascend: Clear the Ruins I.

Inazuma locations

Genshin Impact players can get all of the Inazuma Shrine of Depths Keys by completing:

Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow (Chapter II: Act III of the Archon Quest)

Inazuma's Statue of the Seven (Levels 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10)

Some of the Sacred Sakura's Favor (Levels 8, 18, 28, 38)

Note: Travelers must obtain 180 Electroculi to reach Level 10 in Inazuma's Statue of the Seven (for five keys). They would need 950 Electro Sigils to reach Level 38 of the Sacred Sakura's Favor.

