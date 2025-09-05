Genshin Impact Snare Hook stats and materials

Snare Hook in Genshin Impact is a 4-star Bow. It is a craftable weapon from the Nod-Krai series, and like other weapons in it, it provides Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge bonuses to the equipping character. While the buffs are pretty nice, there aren't that many characters who can benefit from using the weapon. That said, it is still a decent choice for those who can, like Collei and Venti.

This article will briefly discuss all of Snare Hook's stats and effects, and cover the materials needed to level up the craftable Bow in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Snare Hook stats, effects, and level-up materials

Snare Hook stats and effects

Snare Hook stats and effects (Image via HoYoverse)

Snare Hook is a 4-star craftable weapon from the Nod-Krai series and has the following stats and effects at level 90 and Refinement Rank I:

Base ATK : 454.

: 454. Second stat : Energy Recharge 61.3%.

: Energy Recharge 61.3%. Passive effect: Upon triggering an Elemental Reaction, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery increases by 60 for 12 seconds. If Ascendant Gleam Moonsign is active, the Elemental Mastery from this effect is further increased by 60. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.

The Base ATK of the Bow is fairly low, and the second stat is an Energy Recharge bonus, which is pretty decent. Additionally, the weapon's passive provides a lot of Elemental Mastery bonus.

That said, one half of the passives can only be triggered when the Ascendant Gleam Moonsign effect is active, so you will need at least two Nod-Krai characters in the party.

Snare Hook shares the same stats and effects as Master Key (Claymore), another craftable weapon from the Nod-Krai series.

Snare Hook level-up materials

Snare Hook requires the following materials for max ascension in Genshin Impact:

Ember of Long Night Flint

Mistshroud Manifestation

Firm Arrowhead

Sharp Arrowhead

Weathered Arrowhead

Firm Arrowhead and its other rarities can be obtained by defeating the Hilichurl Shooters. You can also exchange them from the in-game shop. Meanwhile, Mistshroud Manifestation can be obtained by defeating the Wild Hunt enemies in Nod-Krai.

Lastly, Ember of Long Night Flint can be farmed in the weapon ascension material domain. You will also need its higher rarities to level up the Bow.

Snare Hook can be obtained by forging. To do so, you must first purchase its blueprint from Lyulka at Nod-Krai's smithy.

