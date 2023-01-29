Genshin Impact Starconch locations: Yelan Ascension Materials guide

Among Yelan's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact are Starconches, and she needs an astounding 168 of them. There are only 77 spawns of this Liyuean Local Specialty. Thus, Travelers will have to:

Collect all 77. Buy five of them from Bolai. This item will respawn in the wild 48 hours later. Bolai will get a new inventory every three days. Collect all 77 again. Purchase another five from Bolai. Wait for the Starconches to respawn. Collect the remaining ones you still need.

Acquiring them shouldn't be too difficult, particularly because the farming route is quite simple, based on the geography of their spawn locations.

Finding Starconches for Yelan in Genshin Impact: Ascension Material farming guide

As you can see on the above interactive map, Starconches can be found on the coast of Liyue, with a few on Dragonspine's border. The farming route for getting all of them is also pretty simple, as you can basically choose two braindead easy options:

Start on the Dragonspine locations and go counterclockwise. Start on the Guyun Stone Forest and go clockwise.

Starconches only spawn near water, so it shouldn't be difficult to find them all. Keep in mind that you can zoom in on the interactive map and pan it if it seems too cluttered for you. As for finding them in-game, you just need to look for blue shells on the ground with the occasional yellow glitter on them. That way, you can easily get all 168 of this Ascension Material to max out Yelan's total level in Genshin Impact.

You will see something like this with Yanfei or Qiqi's Passive (Image via HoYoverse)

One tip that might help Genshin Impact players who own Yanfei or Qiqi is that they have a Passive that shows nearby Local Specialties from Liyue on the minimap. The image above is an example of that in action. The icon you're looking for is the white hand, only one of which will appear at a time. Similarly, any Local Specialty from Liyue will show up, not just Starconches.

Travelers shouldn't have too much trouble collecting them since most Local Specialties near the coast will be Yelan's main Ascension Material. The only requirement for Yanfei or Qiqi's Passive to work is that they must be in the party. That shouldn't be a problem since acquiring the items should be a breeze, even with an inefficient team comp.

Purchasing Starconches from Bolai in Genshin Impact

This is where you will find Bolai (Image via HoYoverse)

Bolai is an NPC who sells a few items, including one of Yelan's Ascension Materials. You can only buy five Starconches for 5,000 Mora in total every three days. That's a low price for something useful, so take advantage of it whenever the opportunity is available.

The only "hard" part is finding Bolai. His location can be seen on the map above, but there is one small distinction worth noting. He's on the lower floor of the Liyue Harbor, which is shown in the photo above. You can easily reach him by using the nearby Teleport Waypoint, running towards the dock, and gliding to his location.

Genshin Impact players can't collect all of Yelan's Ascension Materials in a single day, but they can certainly get them all within a week.

