Genshin Impact Yelan materials list: Ascension, talents, and resources

Yelan is a phenomenal character that every Genshin Impact player should build. To do so, they need to farm her Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials. This guide will include a list of everything they need to collect, alongside some tips on obtaining them.
The first section will be dedicated to her Ascension Materials before getting into the resources for her Talents. Both parts of this guide will have some overlap regarding a few items, so the farming aspect will only be covered in the first instance to avoid redundancy.
Yelan's Ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Here is a full list of her Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact:
- 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver
- 9x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
- 9x Varunada Lazurite Chunk
- 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
- 168x Starconch
- 46x Runic Fang
- 18x Recruit's Insignia
- 30x Sergeant's Insignia
- 36x Lieutenant's Insignia
- 420,000 Mora
Unfortunately, the boss that drops the Runic Fang never drops the Varunada Lazurite items, meaning that Travelers have to farm at least two different bosses. The following bosses drop the Varunada Lazurite resources:
- Aeonblight Drake
- Azhdaha
- Childe
- Hydro Hypostasis
- Oceanid
- Primo Geovishap
- Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal
- Stormterror
Farm whatever is most convenient for you from that list. By comparison, only the Ruin Serpent drops the Runic Fang. You must complete part of Chasm Spelunkers and all its prerequisite quests in order to access this boss.
There are 77 spawns for Starconches in Genshin Impact. The above interactive map shows all their locations, most of which are by Liyue's coast. Travelers can also buy five Starconches from Bolai every three days. Bolai is a vendor who can be found in Liyue Harbor on a northeastern dock.
Fatui Skirmishers drop all of the necessary Insignia materials for Yelan in Genshin Impact. The above interactive map should make finding them quite simple. It is also worth mentioning that Fatui Pyro Agents and Fatui Cicin Mages also drop these items.
As far as Mora goes, the easiest way to farm it is via Blossoms of Wealth, which spawn randomly in the overworld.
Yelan's Talent Level-Up materials in Genshin Impact
Travelers will need to collect the following resources to max out all three of Yelan's Talents in Genshin Impact:
- 9x Teachings of Prosperity
- 63x Guide to Prosperity
- 114x Philosophies of Prosperity
- 18x Recruit's Insignia
- 66x Sergeant's Insignia
- 93x Lieutenant's Insignia
- 18x Gilded Scale
- 3x Crown of Insight
- 4,957,500 Mora
The Insignias and Mora were covered in the previous section of this guide.
All three Prosperity materials are obtainable from the Taishan Mansion Domain. However, players can only get them on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Otherwise, these items are unobtainable on other days apart from crafting them via Alchemy, the Parametric Transformer, or as a reward for some events.
Beneath the Dragon-Queller is a weekly Domain that features the Azhdaha boss, who drops the Gilded Scales Yelan needs for all three Talents. You must complete Zhongli's second Story Quest to access it.
The final material to talk about in this Genshin Impact guide is the Crown of Insight. Players can only get one copy from the main event of each Version Update.
