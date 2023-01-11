Genshin Impact Yelan materials list: Ascension, talents, and resources

Yelan is a phenomenal character that every Genshin Impact player should build. To do so, they need to farm her Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials. This guide will include a list of everything they need to collect, alongside some tips on obtaining them.

The first section will be dedicated to her Ascension Materials before getting into the resources for her Talents. Both parts of this guide will have some overlap regarding a few items, so the farming aspect will only be covered in the first instance to avoid redundancy.

Yelan's Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Most players won't regret building her (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a full list of her Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact:

1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver

9x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

9x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

168x Starconch

46x Runic Fang

18x Recruit's Insignia

30x Sergeant's Insignia

36x Lieutenant's Insignia

420,000 Mora

Unfortunately, the boss that drops the Runic Fang never drops the Varunada Lazurite items, meaning that Travelers have to farm at least two different bosses. The following bosses drop the Varunada Lazurite resources:

Aeonblight Drake

Azhdaha

Childe

Hydro Hypostasis

Oceanid

Primo Geovishap

Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal

Stormterror

Farm whatever is most convenient for you from that list. By comparison, only the Ruin Serpent drops the Runic Fang. You must complete part of Chasm Spelunkers and all its prerequisite quests in order to access this boss.

There are 77 spawns for Starconches in Genshin Impact. The above interactive map shows all their locations, most of which are by Liyue's coast. Travelers can also buy five Starconches from Bolai every three days. Bolai is a vendor who can be found in Liyue Harbor on a northeastern dock.

Fatui Skirmishers drop all of the necessary Insignia materials for Yelan in Genshin Impact. The above interactive map should make finding them quite simple. It is also worth mentioning that Fatui Pyro Agents and Fatui Cicin Mages also drop these items.

As far as Mora goes, the easiest way to farm it is via Blossoms of Wealth, which spawn randomly in the overworld.

Yelan's Talent Level-Up materials in Genshin Impact

Many players will want to max out her Talents (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will need to collect the following resources to max out all three of Yelan's Talents in Genshin Impact:

9x Teachings of Prosperity

63x Guide to Prosperity

114x Philosophies of Prosperity

18x Recruit's Insignia

66x Sergeant's Insignia

93x Lieutenant's Insignia

18x Gilded Scale

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

The Insignias and Mora were covered in the previous section of this guide.

Taishan Mansion is where you get the Prosperity items (Image via HoYoverse)

All three Prosperity materials are obtainable from the Taishan Mansion Domain. However, players can only get them on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Otherwise, these items are unobtainable on other days apart from crafting them via Alchemy, the Parametric Transformer, or as a reward for some events.

Zhongli's old friend drops the Gilded Scales (Image via HoYoverse)

Beneath the Dragon-Queller is a weekly Domain that features the Azhdaha boss, who drops the Gilded Scales Yelan needs for all three Talents. You must complete Zhongli's second Story Quest to access it.

The final material to talk about in this Genshin Impact guide is the Crown of Insight. Players can only get one copy from the main event of each Version Update.

Poll : Is Yelan your favorite Hydro character? Yes No 0 votes