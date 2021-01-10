Genshin Impact takes over Twitter after Noelle appears alongside Ganyu in a new banner

Noelle's presence alongside Ganyu in a new banner has sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter. Genshin Impact is 2020's free-to-play smash hit developed and published by miHoYo.

The fantasy open-world RPG has grown significantly since launch, owing to its availability across platforms allowing players to access their save games from multiple platforms and its support for crossplay.

Ganyu has been hotly anticipated since chapter 1 Act 2 - "Farewell the Archaic Lord," and it looks like players can finally access her story quest title "Sinae Unicornis Chapter" on January 12th, 2021.

Twitter reacts to Noelle alongside Ganyu in the new banner

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish "Adrift in the Harbor" to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/u0jS3ptX7j — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 10, 2021

Noelle is a FOUR star Geo character who is described as:

"Like most of Mondstadt's young people, Noelle always dreamed of being a knight of Favonius when she grew up. She may not have what it takes to be a knight just yet, but she is learning. Working as a maid at the Knights' headquarters, she is constantly taking notes on what constitutes knightly speech, knightly conduct, and knightly customs. She holds firm to her belief that one day she will join their ranks - she just needs to keep trying her hardest at everything she does." - Official website description

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for Noelle being featured alongside Ganyu in the new banner.

why is noelle trending pic.twitter.com/F0Cmb4bAQY — 𝔸𝕤𝕙𝕝𝕖𝕪 ❄️ (@StanYashiro) January 10, 2021

OH SHIT NOELLE — pestilence (@pestile71062884) January 10, 2021

The buff to Geo characters set to be released in patch 1.3 makes characters such as Noelle, Ningguang, and Zhongli highly desirable for players aspiring to clear the spiral abyss.

praying for a c6 noelle while i pull for ganyu let’s go pic.twitter.com/ofkPUfaDUz — rui 💨 (@ru1a_a) January 10, 2021

Fans eagerly await January 12th to try their luck at pulling Ganyu or Noelle.

XINGQIU AND NOELLE IN GANYU BANNER!! \(*o*)/



I WAS NOT READY FOR THIS, NOW I WANT TO PULL MORE SO GANYU COME HOME PLS pic.twitter.com/HhH0b1dr5j — Anne - Looking for the CocoGoat 🐐❄️ (@pyonfanatic) January 10, 2021

people who haven’t wished on the noelle banner yet: woo free noelle and maybe some constellations pic.twitter.com/HkUA4xgU3i — tea / s2 (@Iosertea) January 10, 2021

