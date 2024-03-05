Genshin Impact players have discovered a new way to change the color of the text and its size in the in-game chats and profile signatures. The trick uses a simple HTML code along with the desired content that Travelers wish to modify. There are two different codes to change the color and size of the text, but you can also combine the inputs to modify both or try different combinations to use multiple colors in the same field.

Genshin Impact text color trick for bio and chat

Changing text color using HTML code (Image via HoYoverse)

A Reddit user called u/ReLiefED recently shared a trick that Genshin Impact players can use to change the color of the text in the in-game chat and the signature on a player's profile, aka bio. You can switch the color of the content by using the following HTML code:

<cŏlor=blue>enter text</cŏlor>

Copy and paste the HTML code into the in-game chat or profile's bio and enter the desired content. Note that the first letter ŏ in both cŏlors in the code must be used with a breve for the trick to work. You can choose different colors by replacing 'blue' in the above HTML input with another color or Hex code of your liking.

Applying multiple colors (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also apply multiple colors using the following combination:

<cŏlor=cyan>TE</cŏlor> <cŏlor=green>XT</cŏlor>

However, this will also limit the number of texts that appear in the bio.

Genshin Impact text size trick: How to increase and decrease the text size in chat and signature

Similar to the text color change, you can modify the text size in the Genshin Impact chat and signatures, a feature discovered by another Reddit user named u/Its-Orizon.

Here's the code that you can use to resize the text:

<siźe=40>enter text</siźe>

Copy the HTML code and paste it into the chat box or bio before changing the font size and the desired content. Additionally, the letter ź must always be used with an acute, otherwise the trick won't work.

It is worth adding that you can combine both HTML codes for the color change and text size, but since there's a character limit, it leaves little limit for the displayable content.

This feature is pretty common in Honkai Impact 3rd, another HoYoverse title. However, such behavior is not encouraged in Genshin Impact since the developers might label it as a bug and may take action in the future.

