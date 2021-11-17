Genshin Impact at The Game Awards 2021: How to vote, categories and result date

At The Game Awards 2021, Genshin Impact has been nominated for the "Best Mobile Game" and "Best Ongoing Game categories."
Genshin Impact has grown immensely popular since its global release in September 2020. Now, the game has gotten some recognition from The Game Awards. Fans can vote in any of the 30 awards show categories, thereby deciding the winners that will be announced in December.
How to vote for Genshin Impact and other nominees in The Game Awards 2021
Fans can vote for their favorite games on The Game Awards website. Here, they just need to sign in with either their Google, Facebook, Twitter, or Twitch account.
After signing in, users can click "Go Vote Now" on the homepage. Then, fans can browse through all 30 awards and click "Vote" under their favorite title for each category. In each category, voters may only select one of the games to support for each award.
Genshin Impact is competing in two of the 30 award categories: "Best Ongoing Game" and "Best Mobile Game." Both of these categories have five nominees that gamers can choose from.
In the "Best Ongoing Game" category, Genshin Impact is competing with the following nominees:
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Apex Legends
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
Fans can also vote for Genshin Impact to win the "Best Mobile Game award." Alternatively, they can also vote for any of these mobile titles:
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
- Fantasian
The Game Awards will broadcast all of the voting results live on December 9. The stream will begin at 8:30 PM ET, or 5:30 PM PT. Viewers can find the air times for their specific location on the show's watch page.
Gaming fans can find the stream on all major streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Live and Twitter.