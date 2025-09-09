Genshin Impact UGC character kit leaks

Genshin Impact is set to release a new UGC gameplay system called the Miliastra Wonderland. In this module, Travelers can design and play their own and others' imaginative game stages. Moreover, each player will have the opportunity to build their own customized character. Interestingly, this character will also have abilities, which have already been leaked by a reliable source.This article discusses the potential abilities of the main character in the upcoming UGC gameplay system in Genshin Impact.Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.UGC character's abilities in Genshin Impact leakedTravelers can choose the gender of the character in Genshin Impact's UGC gameplay system. According to leaks from Mero, the male character is called Manekin, while the female is called Manekina. Additionally, they have a few abilities that Travelers can use.Normal Attack - Outlander Arts: Vigilant WatchHere are the UGC character's leaked Normal Attack abilities:Normal Attack: Performs up to four rapid strikes.Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.The Normal Attack talent is pretty regular and is similar to that of other characters in the game.Also read: Genshin Impact to get UGC game mode like those on RobloxPassive talentListed below are all the potential passive talents of the UGC character:Battlelines Redrawn: When the character leaves the field, if a Restricted Area that they summoned is still active, it will explode, dealing AoE DMG of the character's Elemental Type equal to 200% of their ATK.Combat Readiness: When the character is not on the field and their Elemental Energy is below 30%, they will recover 2 Elemental Energy per second.Agile Stance: When the character unleashes an Elemental Skill or Burst, it will change to a new random outfit.The UGC character reportedly has an interesting passive, which changes their outfit after they use their Elemental Skill or Burst. However, the leaks do not mention anything about their Skill and Burst because they are a customizable character, so these abilities will differ depending on how a player builds Manekin/Manekina.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.