Genshin Impact UGC character kit leaks

By Hijam Tompok
Published Sep 09, 2025 09:52 GMT
UGC character
UGC character's abilities leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact is set to release a new UGC gameplay system called the Miliastra Wonderland. In this module, Travelers can design and play their own and others' imaginative game stages. Moreover, each player will have the opportunity to build their own customized character. Interestingly, this character will also have abilities, which have already been leaked by a reliable source.

This article discusses the potential abilities of the main character in the upcoming UGC gameplay system in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

UGC character's abilities in Genshin Impact leaked

Travelers can choose the gender of the character in Genshin Impact's UGC gameplay system. According to leaks from Mero, the male character is called Manekin, while the female is called Manekina. Additionally, they have a few abilities that Travelers can use.

Normal Attack - Outlander Arts: Vigilant Watch

Here are the UGC character's leaked Normal Attack abilities:

  • Normal Attack: Performs up to four rapid strikes.
  • Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.
  • Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
The Normal Attack talent is pretty regular and is similar to that of other characters in the game.

Passive talent

Listed below are all the potential passive talents of the UGC character:

  • Battlelines Redrawn: When the character leaves the field, if a Restricted Area that they summoned is still active, it will explode, dealing AoE DMG of the character's Elemental Type equal to 200% of their ATK.
  • Combat Readiness: When the character is not on the field and their Elemental Energy is below 30%, they will recover 2 Elemental Energy per second.
  • Agile Stance: When the character unleashes an Elemental Skill or Burst, it will change to a new random outfit.
The UGC character reportedly has an interesting passive, which changes their outfit after they use their Elemental Skill or Burst. However, the leaks do not mention anything about their Skill and Burst because they are a customizable character, so these abilities will differ depending on how a player builds Manekin/Manekina.

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
