Genshin Impact When Flowers Bloom web event guide: How to get free 40 primogems

A new Genshin Impact web event to celebrate the upcoming new character, Kamisato Ayato, has just been released. Players can complete this simple event to obtain 40 Primogems.
Travelers must complete a few tasks to help Yashiro Commission servants plant flowers during the event. Once the flowers are in full bloom, they will receive in-game items as rewards. Here is how gamers can enter and get free Primogems.
Genshin Impact: When Flowers Bloom web event guide
The first step Genshin Impact players should take is to open the Web Event using the link here. Then, make sure to log in using their HoYoverse account and choose the correct server.
Wait until the Yashiro Commission servant places the plant on top of the table. Then, click on the Cultivation and Care icon at the bottom left. A task will pop up, and players can click on each icon on the left side three times. After that, click on the Share button once. These steps will increase the Growth Progress to 4.
The next step is to click on the To-Do List button on the bottom right of the main page. Players will see two tasks in the To-Do List, and they can complete them by clicking on the Go button. Once the tasks are finished, a button to refresh the To-Do List will appear. Click on the said button to get the next job.
Once the page is refreshed, Travelers will find three new tasks. Complete the various duties above by clicking on each of the buttons under the said task. An animation will start once the task is being carried out, and players must wait until the animation is finished before they can move to the next one.
How to get 40 Primogems from When Flowers Bloom
Players can go back to the main page once all the tasks have been completed and the flowers have bloomed (Reach Progress Growth: 90). Now, click on Flower Growth Progress to claim the rewards.
Players will receive various rewards by completing the When Flowers Bloom web event. The prizes that can be claimed are:
- 40 Primogems
- 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment
- 20000 Mora
- 2 Mystic Enhancement Ore
Kamisato Ayato and the version 2.6 update will be available in less than a week, and players may run out of time to farm for Primogems. The Web Event is a great alternative to get the said currency. Besides Ayato, Venti will also have his own banner in the first phase of version 2.6.