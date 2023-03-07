The third and final act of the Genshin Impact 3.5 Windblume Festival has been released, ending with a big surprise as fans could hear Alice's voice for the first time in the game. While the main story of the event has ended, players can still meet and interact with some of the characters that appeared in the event.

It should be noted that their location and availability will change depending on the event's progress in Genshin Impact. This article will list all the spots where fans can find their favorite characters after completing the final act of the Windblume Festival.

Where to find Cyno, Mika, Eula, and others after Windblume Act 3 in Genshin Impact

Timaeus and Ying'er

Timaeus is having a good time with Ying'er (Image via HoYoverse)

While not a playable character, Timaeus played a minor role at the end of Genshin Impact's new event story. You can find him at his usual spot near the Crafting spot of Mondstadt alongside Ying'er, who is visiting him from Liyue.

Albedo

Albedo is at the Good Hunter restaurant (Image via HoYoverse)

After meeting Timaeus', if you turn around and face the Good Hunter restaurant, you will also find Albedo sitting alone on the balcony. Interacting with him will trigger a short cutscene, where he talks about the TCG card that Cyno gifted to the traveler and states that he will also try playing with trading cards one day.

Cyno

Cyno is at Cat's Tail (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyno can be found at Cat's Tail, a hot spot where everyone gathers to play Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG. If you interact with him, he will challenge you to a duel, which you can accept or reject.

Venti

Venti is at Angel's Share (Image via HoYoverse)

Any Monstadt event in Genshin Impact is incomplete without Venti. You can find the Anemo Archon at his favorite drinking spot, Angel's Share, and if you interact with him, he will even recite a short love poem.

Eula, Amber, Collei, and Sucrose

Eula, Collei, Amber, and Sucrose (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Eula, Collei, Amber, and Sucrose together near the Knights of Favonius Headquarters. They are the last four characters in the main Mondstadt City. While you won't be able to interact with them personally like the previous characters, you can hear the girls talking to each other about Amber's cooking skills and eventually shift the topic to TCG.

You can teleport to the top of the Knights of Favonius Headquarters to get to their location and glide slightly towards the east.

Mona and Klee

Mona and Klee are near the Statue of the Seven (Image via HoYoverse)

Normally one would expect Klee to be with Albedo, however, this time around, she is hanging out with Mona. Both are near the Statue of the Seven, which interestingly is also the first Statue that travelers light up at the start of their journey in Genshin Impact.

Tighnari and Mika

Mika and Tighnari (Image via HoYoverse)

Mika was first seen together with Cyno after Act 1 of Genshin Impact's Windblume Festival. After completing the final Act of the event, the former can now be found hanging out with Tighnari as they talk about exploration in the wild.

To get to their location, you can teleport to the Statue of the Seven, near the Dawn Winery, and head to the cliff in the north.

These are the locations of all the characters you can find and interact with during the Windblume Festival. Do note that they won't be available once the event ends, so don't forget to meet them.

