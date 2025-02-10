Genshin Impact x Razer Gold collab brings back the Wings of Delicacies wind glider prize

You can finally obtain the coveted Wings of Delicacies wind glider again, from the new Genshin Impact x Razer Gold collaboration event. The glider, which was initially introduced as part of a KFC collab product, can be claimed from February 12, 2025.

This article will go over all the necessary information about the Genshin Impact x Razer Gold event and how you can obtain the Wings of Delicacies glider.

How to obtain the Wings of Delicacies wind glider from the Genshin Impact x Razer Gold event

The coveted wind glider from the Genshin Impact KFC collaboration event returns as a reward for topping up Genesis Crystals using the Razer Gold service. The event will be available from February 12, 2025, 10 am (UTC+8) to March 25, 2025, 11:59 pm (UTC+8), with the release of version 5.4.

However, the glider will not be free, as you are required to make a purchase using the Razer Gold wallet to receive the reward. You must purchase at least 1980 + 260 Genesis Crystals to obtain the following rewards:

Wings of Delicacies wind glider ×1

Mora ×30,000

Minty Fruit Tea ×3

Selva Salad ×3

After topping up using the Razer Gold Wallet, you will immediately receive a code you can redeem in-game to obtain the rewards. If you used any other methods to purchase, a redemption code will be sent via email within three working days of the qualifying purchase. Keep in mind that the promotion applies only to purchases made from the Razer Gold website.

Each Razer Gold account can get only one redemption code, and those who will be using other payment methods can get one code per UID.

The Genshin Impact x Razer Gold collaboration is, however, region-locked and only available in a few named regions:

Singapore

Australia

Indonesia

Brazil

Mexico

Canada

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Europe

It is unknown if HoYoverse and Razer will eventually make the glider more accessible or if the collaboration will later get a release to a much wider audience down the line. For now, the Wings of Delicacies wind glider and the Genshin Impact x Razer Gold are only available to players in the aforementioned countries.

