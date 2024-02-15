Genshin Impact Yaodie Valley Sacred Simulacrum puzzle: How to sit peacefully and rest

The Chenyu Vale region of Genshin Impact is filled with multiple puzzles and hidden sub-regions to explore. Yaodie Valley is one such area where you will find a Sacred Simulacrum who wants to sit peacefully and rest. This puzzle is relatively easy to solve if you are familiar with this part of the Chenyu Vale region. All you have to do is pick up the Sacred Simulacrum and place him in front of a stone table.

This stone furnishing is also located near where you will encounter the Sacred Simulacrum. Here is a comprehensive guide to completing this simulacrum puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact guide to Yaodie Valley Sacred Simulacrum puzzle

You will find the simulacrum in this location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Yaodie Valley's north waypoint and head northeast in that direction. Keep following this path to find a Sacred Simulacrum. When you use your Adeptal Energy to pick it up, it will trigger the following dialogue:

"I know not when I will once more be able to sit peacefully and rest..."

The highlighted words "sit peacefully and rest" imply that you will have to place the Sacred Simulacrum in a place that will fulfill these criteria.

Statue will provide hints on where it wants to go (Image via HoYoverse)

From the statue's location, keep walking northwest to find a stone table and chair facing toward a waterfall. This location fulfills the criteria mentioned in the hints and is where you will have to place the Sacred Simulacrum. Do note that simply placing the statue near the table will not work.

You will have to place him on one of the three stone chairs properly. Only then will you complete the Sacred Simulacrum puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Make sure to place him on top of the stone chair (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you place the statue on top of one of these stone chairs, it will immediately summon a wooden treasure chest. Opening that will reward you with the following in-game resources in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x 2

Geo Sigil x 3

Mora x 1222

Fine Enhancement Ore x 3

Traveling Doctor's Owl Feather

Traveling Doctor's Handkerchief

Location of Simulacrum puzzles all across Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

Chenyu Vale region in Genshin Impact is filled with many similar simulacrum puzzles to interact with. The image above shows all their locations. Many of these are also hidden in sub-regions that can only be unlocked through different Genshin Impact world quests.

Hence, it is recommended that you complete all these quests, especially the main world quest, Chenyu's Blessing of the Sunken Jade, before you attempt to complete the puzzles.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.