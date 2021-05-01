Genshin Impact YouTuber flys across the entire map in a single go with a rocket glitch

There are various points across the map of Genshin Impact that can trigger unusual visuals in the game. YouTuber Mety333 has revealed a specific glitch that allows players to fly across the entire map in a single go.

According to the video posted by Mety333, this glitch can be triggered at the highest point of the map, close to the updraft near Qingyun Peak.

Players will need to drop off the floating Geo Pillar and paraglide backwards using the force of the updraft. Once the player's character gets into weird angles, they need to trigger the normal attack hotkey to send their character flying across the map.

If executed properly. the player's character begins the animation for a plunging attack, however, instead of completing their attack, the character keeps flying forward in a horizontal spiral.

Genshin Impact glitch allows player to fly across the entire map

As can be seen in the video posted by Mety333, the distance traveled by the flying character entirely depends on the angle at which the player triggers a basic attack. Additionally, the video also confirmed that this glitch can be triggered using various characters in Genshin Impact.

The flying character in Genshin Impact (Image via Mety333 - YouTube and miHoYo)

The characters portrayed executing this glitch in the video include:

Amber;

Lisa;

Chongyun; and

Xiangling;

However, players who are trying to execute this glitch in Genshin Impact are advised to note that it can result in the player's character going out of bounds, thereby resulting in a respawn. Having said that, Mety333 provided a detailed description of how players can replicate the glitch.

The YouTuber said:

"Using the Geo Pillar at the highest point of the map near the updraft, you can drop off it to the updraft and then paraglide backwards in a circle until your character gets in weird angles and then press the attack button to do the air attack horizontally"

Although this glitch is not technically a game-breaking exploit, miHoYo should fix the same in future updates. However, until that happens, players can freely enjoy a windy ride across the entire map of Genshin Impact.